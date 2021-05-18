Htits & Misses: Fair Haven festival, school board candidates, Auburn robbery

HIT: To the people who stepped up to run for Cayuga County-area board of education seats this year.

Statewide school district budget voting and school board elections are taking place Tuesday, May 18. A few dozen men and women went through the process last month to get their names on the ballots and have been campaigning since to earn residents' votes.

It's never easy to run for elected office, and it's also tough work to hold office for those who win. In the case of school board seats in New York state, it's also a completely volunteer job as elected board of education members do not get paid.

Thanks to all of the candidates, win or lose, who are willing to serve their communities. Now let's honor their service by doing our part and voting.

MISS: To a scary incident at a downtown Auburn bar Saturday night.

Auburn police said they responded to a call to Swaby's on South Street in which a man with a knife was threatening people. Police said the man also stole property from someone inside. The defendant was arrested and is facing several criminal charges, including the felonies of robbery and grand larceny.

HIT: To a fun family event in the village of Fair Haven.