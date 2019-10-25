HIT: To a boost for safety on Owasco Lake.
The Owasco Fire Department is expecting delivery of a new boat in the spring that will enhance the department's ability to fight fires and conduct search and rescues. The boat will have a stronger pump than the department's current 1991 vessel that can be used to help fight fires at lakeside camps. It will also have a system for helping with searches in dark and foggy conditions. The department publicly thanked the Fred L. Emerson Foundation for assistance, and noted that its members raised $30,000 to offset the cost of the boat.
MISS: To a car crash that turned ugly.
Police said that a man failed to stop for a stop sign Tuesday at the corner of Holley and Seymour streets in Auburn and hit another vehicle. An altercation then ensued, police said, and the driver at fault in the crash displayed a weapon. An off duty law enforcement officer was able to calm things down until officers arrived, and the driver accused of having the weapon was later charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors, which included a criminal contempt charge for allegedly having a passenger in his car who has an order of protection against him.
HIT: To a new food venture in downtown Auburn.
Food service is nothing new to chef Luke Houghton, who focuses on fresh and local ingredients. His catering business, Fresh Catering and Events, and his home delivery service, Pure at Home, have now been pulled together with Pure Market and Eatery at 10 E. Genesee St. The restaurant/market will be open Monday through Saturday offering a dine-in experience as well as all the ingredients needed to make specialty meals at home.