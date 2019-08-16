Your recent editorial concerning the political future of Sen. Bob Antonacci is a bit insincere. You say, “less than a year into his first term, it would appear the senator is already looking for a new opportunity.” That could not be further from the truth.
I wish Judge Tormey were alive and well and we would not have had to look for a candidate for November’s ballot in the middle of August. However, Tormey’s untimely death several weeks ago required us to find a candidate who can immediately begin a campaign. A Supreme Court race normally is getting ready for the final push at this point, not gearing up. I approached other individuals along with Senator Antonacci, but only Antonacci showed the enthusiasm, qualifications and campaign experience necessary to win in November and succeed in the office.
You state that senators are elected to fight for the constituents of the district. So what about Senator Gillibrand? A search of your website does not show a similar editorial calling out Gillibrand, despite her official campaign for the presidency beginning in March. When was the last time she stopped by Cayuga County, much less your offices? While Gillibrand has ignored upstate New York, all she has to show for it is a margin of error showing in the polls. The only logical conclusion one could make for the disparate treatment is your own inherent bias.
Sen. Bob Antonacci will make an excellent state Supreme Court justice. Many of the same skills which made him an ideal candidate for New York State Senate will make him an ideal candidate for Supreme Court. His thoughtfulness, intelligence and experience will continue to serve New Yorkers well.
Thomas V. Dadey Jr.
Syracuse
Thomas V. Dadey Jr. is chairman of the Onondaga County Republican Committee.