New York state editorial roundup: Animal testing, a weak fix, stubborn Dems

As a society, we have become more conscious of animal welfare, whether it’s cracking down on dog fighting and puppy mills or improving conditions for creatures in circuses and zoos.

New York has a chance to lead in this drive — with state legislation prohibiting the sale of cosmetics that have been tested on animals.

It’s a grim reality. For too long, companies focused on beauty have subjected rabbits, mice, and more to painful tests for products. Often, those animals’ lives quickly become disposable when the testing is done.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

The federal government and researchers alike have for years supported development of alternative testing methodologies that don’t use animals and — crucially — those technologies and strategies have improved. They include computer modeling and the usage of tissues or cells that can provide the information needed to check product safety.

Advocates say these tests can even be more useful for the actual matter at hand: Is a product fit for a human, not an animal? Yet thousands of animals around the world continue to be subjected to outdated, ugly techniques — sometimes hundreds of animals for a single product ingredient.

The legislation currently pending in Albany, long advocated for by State Sen. Phil Boyle of Bay Shore, smartly focuses on cosmetics alone — not, for example, on medical testing. The bill includes reasonable exceptions, such as not preventing manufacturers from reviewing data resulting from animal testing.

Much of the personal care industry, once an obstacle on this issue, has been getting on the right side of history with animal testing, and some of the major beauty companies such as CoverGirl and Hourglass have already committed to be “cruelty-free” and not submit animals to these tortures.

Science has moved far beyond the ungainly, often bloody experiments and procedures of the 20th century. We are now far more conscious of the ecological and moral dimensions of animal mistreatment, from factory farming to cat declawing. There’s no excuse to delay on what has become a bipartisan, consensus issue. Take another leap for animal welfare now.

— Newsday

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed fixes to the state’s disastrous criminal-justice laws were far from enough to assure an end to New York’s crime wave. Yet lawmakers this week have been working to weaken them further still.

We’ll be blunt: If the “fixes” included in the final budget turn out to be yet another Albany charade that only gestures at real change, voters should hold one person most responsible — Hochul.

The signs so far aren’t good. The state Senate’s considering a watered-down version of Hochul’s watered-down ask, and the Assembly’s still balking at even that.

Mayor Eric Adams has made crime-fighting a top priority, but without wholesale repairs from Albany to both the Raise the Age and no-bail laws, it’s a not just an uphill battle, but an up-cliff one.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins — both tools of the pro-criminal radical left — have been most resistant to changes. But govs have vast power over the Legislature; those with sufficient skill (and motivation) have forced its leaders to accept their top priorities. So the buck stops with Hochul.

Ideally, Albany would scrap its “reforms” and start from scratch. Under the “no bail” law, offenders are repeatedly freed soon after arrest. Isaac “Man of Steal” Rodriguez was nabbed 57 times through October last year alone. Last weekend, Adams said the NYPD’s anti-gun unit made 100 collars since launching last month, and nearly 70% of those arrested had a criminal record.

New Yorkers plainly want crime rolled back: A poll this week found a whopping 59% say their lives would be better outside the city, with a majority blaming crime. Dozens, including the widow of a slain cop, rallied at Heastie’s Bronx office Tuesday to demand fixes.

If Hochul fails to get meaningful change and tries to put lipstick on a pig in a bid to fool voters, Adams must not blanche from shaming her. New Yorkers are relying on him.

— New York Post

Gov. Kathy Hochul made her case last month in a guest essay in the New York Daily News for changes to the state’s 2019 bail reform.

She made a good case.

The governor is trying to convince legislative Democrats that change is needed. She’s not talking about a repeal of the 2019 bail reform — she’s talking about fixing the issues everyone can see but that many legislative Democrats refuse to acknowledge.

Police charging someone two or three times – or more — while the person is out on pre-trial release is a problem. Hochul has heard the pleas from police officers and district attorneys that judges should be able to set bail for such repeat offenders. The governor wants to allow judges to set bail in all felony cases involving illegal guns and for violent crimes involving guns, making it possible for judges to set more restrictive pretrial conditions. Those decisions are currently based on giving someone charged with a violent crime or a crime involving guns the least restrictive conditions necessary to make sure the person returns to court while Hochul wants to use a similar method to the one judges already use for domestic violence cases.

Hochul makes a convincing argument for changes to the state’s bail statutes. Democrats in the legislature, on the other hand, have yet to make a decent argument to keep the status quo. In our opinion, the changes Hochul articulated in her guest essay should become law. Most Republicans would agree they are a step in the right direction, even if too many of Hochul’s fellow Democrats disagree.

— Dunkirk Evening Observer