Anti-Semitism comes in many forms.
Fighting it will take more than the flourish of a Sharpie from a president who has given voice to anti-Semitic stereotypes, often regarding money or loyalty to Israel, and a pedestal to those who support such ugliness.
Just this month, two swastikas were painted near the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center in Glen Cove, a verbal tirade was directed at Jewish customers in a Costco in Lawrence, and a synagogue was vandalized in Beverly Hills, California. Two assailants stormed a kosher grocery store in Jersey City last week, killing three civilians and a police officer. One gunman had posted anti-Semitic rants on social media and was affiliated with the Black Hebrew Israelites, a group that espouses anti-Semitic rhetoric.
Anti-Semitism is on the rise, with a more visible, virulent presence, from chants of “Jews will not replace us!” in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, to the tragic synagogue shooting deaths of 11 Jews last year in Pittsburgh.
So, on first blush, it would seem any federal action to combat anti-Semitism should be welcomed.
But President Donald Trump’s executive order that includes Jews under the protection of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 is not a simple act of fighting anti-Semitism. Title VI prohibits discrimination based on race, color and national origin. Trump is attempting to amend the law by an order that seems to label Judaism as a race or nationality.
Supporters note that Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush sought to reinterpret the law to include discrimination on the basis of group identity or ethnic characteristics. But Trump’s change comes with a troubled history. In 1930s Germany, Jews were seen as a different race or as a foreign threat. In the 1980s, the Soviet Union labeled Judaism as an individual’s nationality.
More recently, Trump has talked often of American Jews’ loyalty to Israel, buying into a problematic trope. The executive order is partly based on concerns over anti-Semitism emerging from the boycott, divest, sanctions movement known as BDS, a Palestinian-driven effort that encourages boycotting Israel and Israeli products.
But the order risks marginalizing Jews in disturbing ways, and providing a path for others to question Jews’ patriotism. American Jews are American. Their loyalty shouldn’t be questioned.
— Newsday, Long Island
Mayor Bill de Blasio says he will end long-term street homelessness … over the next five years, which means he’ll be out of office when his failure is indisputable.
Which it will be, since his plan amounts to more of the same: more beds to transition street homeless to a better life, more outreach, more “supportive housing,” more treatment, more technology. More of the all-carrots approach that ignores too many grim truths about the hard-core homeless.
The plan also guarantees a never-ending influx of new “unsheltered individuals”: It even offers housing to people who’ve never spent time in a city shelter.
You have free articles remaining.
And it will expand “low expectations” shelters that don’t require you to stay off alcohol and drugs, or even to meet curfew, to keep your bed. This may mean fewer people sleeping on the streets, especially in the cold months — but it does little to address the issues that led them to become homeless.
Most important: All the efforts at persuading people — especially the severely mentally ill and the hardest-core drug abusers — to accept help would work better if de Blasio were willing to use a few sticks.
Yet the city will only forcibly remove someone who’s sleeping on the street if an outreach team with mental-health professionals determines he’s a risk to himself or others.
What does it take for progressives to admit their “solutions” don’t work?
— New York Post
The sudden closing of Castelli America’s plant in Blockville last week is bad news for nearly 100 Amish families who sold their milk to the cheese plant.
It’s also yet another troubling sign for companies that try to do business in New York state.
New York state and Chautauqua County combined to throw roughly $8 million at Castelli America as well as roughly $600,000 at Empire Specialty Cheese, Castelli’s predecessor in the former Fairbank Farms building, in 2013. Despite that massive investment, 67 people find themselves out of a job three weeks before Christmas while the aforementioned Amish families face uncertainty as well.
What happened?
A combination of production issues and the loss of a couple of big customers made the Blockville plant unprofitable, and the Italy-based Reggio Emilia, Castelli’s parent company, decided it wasn’t in a position to keep the Blockville plant afloat.
An economic development strategy that focuses on throwing money at companies to get them to locate in New York state is an absolute crapshoot for taxpayers. New York state and Chautauqua County economic development officials have thrown heaping piles of money at two companies to fill the Blockville location. Empire Specialty Cheese ran out of money despite millions of dollars of investment. More free money didn’t keep Castelli America in business, either.
It may not have been known in 2016 that processed cheese consumption was going to decrease precipitously, but it was likely known in 2018, when New York state grants were given to Castelli to help the company expand. Simply granting money at that point was probably a bad investment of state tax dollars. A simple phone call to Cornell University officials likely could have predicted the grants were a shaky bet — if anyone had thought to ask.
— The Post-Journal, Jamestown