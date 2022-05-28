New York state editorial roundup: Assembly's scheme, school breakfast, justice delayed

Beware: The draft Assembly plan to renew mayoral control of the city’s public schools is a stealth bid to undermine it.

Yes, it would give Mayor Eric Adams the three-year extension he initially requested, but at the price of reducing his direct appointments to the schools-governing Panel for Educational Policy from nine of 15 members to 10 of 18 — while also making it near-impossible to fire an appointee for providing a swing vote to thwart his reform agenda.

That last is the true point of setting staggered, fixed terms for the mayor’s appointees.

This is a play by Assembly Democrats to please the United Federation of Teachers, whose power grows directly as the mayor’s shrinks and as accountability is blurred. The UFT would love to return to the nobody-truly-in-charge days of the old Board of Education; this plan pushed it that way.

And the idea that three new seats would allow for representation of more views (parents of special needs kids, or even charter-school parents) is a just camouflage: Who gets to pick these new members is key, and you can bet the process would be something complex that would maximize UFT influence.

Other ideas in the mix are creating an “independent” schools watchdog to report back to the Legislature, as if the State Education Department (which Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie effectively controls, by the way) didn’t already have all the needed power.

Mayoral control should be permanent, to end the ridiculous and venal “renewal” games. No other system of governance allows for any hope of real accountability.

Yet the Assembly plan looks to “renew” control while actually replacing it. In other words, it’s a bid to end accountability for the schools by lawmakers who themselves don’t want to be accountable for doing it.

Any “victory” like this would doom not only Adams’ hopes to deliver for parents and kids, but all hope for any mayor ever to fix the schools.

— New York Post

It may be next year before legislation to require New York schools to offer free breakfast and lunch to their students is considered in the state Legislature.

Between now and then, we hope the sponsors of A.9518/S.9144, Sen. Michele Hinchey, D-Kingston, and Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, D-East Elmhurst, make one minor change by focusing the program on those who truly need it.

Hinchey and Gonzalez-Rojas are right when they note far too many families throughout New York state don’t have enough to eat, and we know the free food programs that sprang up during the COVID-19 pandemic helped a lot of children. But their legislation, as proposed, would require all schools to opt into the Community Eligibility Programs offered by the federal government with the state paying the difference between federal aid through the U.S. Agriculture Department and the cost to provide food for all students. The legislation doesn’t note the potential cost to the state, but it’s not going to be cheap.

Heritage Foundation research has shown the more middle- and upper-income students have received free meals since lawmakers enacted the Community Eligibility Program — which is helping drive up the cost to help those who really need it or even expand the program to keep the take-home breakfasts that some children have received during the pandemic and which we’re sure are very helpful to many families.

Hinchey and Gonzalez-Rojas have a worthy goal to help children whose families need help have access to two meals during the school day. Offering free lunches to those who need it in more schools is a good goal. But the program must be focused on those who need help.

— Jamestown Post-Journal

In the interest of justice, Anthony Broadwater was exonerated for a rape he didn’t commit — after 16 years in jail that stole his freedom, his health and his life prospects.

In the interest of justice, New York state should stop fighting Broadwater’s claim for compensation and start negotiating a settlement.

It is insulting for the Attorney General’s Office to question whether Broadwater is truly innocent and to deny the state’s responsibility for Broadwater’s wrongful conviction. We don’t care that its response to Broadwater’s lawsuit was routine legal boilerplate. This is not just any routine lawsuit against the state.

Forty years ago, a man’s life was ruined by police and prosecutors who cut corners to solve a high-profile crime, the rape of a Syracuse University student in a public park. They sent an innocent man to jail based on now-discredited evidence and tainted eyewitness testimony.

The AG’s Office simply should accept the ruling of a judge, who last November overturned Broadwater’s conviction for the rape of Alice Sebold, the author who later wrote a best-selling book about it. It should take the word of the Onondaga County District Attorney, who agreed with Broadwater’s attorneys that the case against him was fatally flawed. And the word of Sebold, who apologized for her role in Broadwater’s railroading.

The state’s opposition to Broadwater’s claim appears to contradict both the letter and the intent of a law enacted in 2007 by the state Legislature to streamline the claims of people wrongfully convicted of crimes. Broadwater’s lawyers note that he is in poor health and may not have years to wait for a lawsuit to play out.

Attorney General Letitia James should direct her staff to expedite Broadwater’s case instead of fighting it. It’s the right thing to do.

— Advance Media New York