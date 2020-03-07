New York state editorial roundup: Biden's big day, paid time off, Lessons of Idlib

Tuesday was a very good day. In the nick of time, Democratic voters, bucking the haranguing far left that often dominates debate, made a powerful statement where it counts, at the polls — turning out in large numbers to consolidate behind Joe Biden as the standard-bearer of a sensible but still progressive vision of the future that has a fighting chance to take down Donald Trump in November.
In the process, they dispatched with Mike Bloomberg’s fantasies of swooping in as a savior and capturing the party with the help of a bottomless personal fortune. After a lame showing, Bloomberg was right to quit and line up behind Biden Wednesday morning. He’ll reorient that money and digital persuasion machine on beating Trump and, we hope, improving Democratic prospects in the Congress.
The nomination is far from sealed; Bernie Sanders and his supporters remain a formidable force. Biden will have to keep his ground game sharp and, through strong debate performances, reassure those worried that his scattered way of speaking is just who he’s always been, not the advancing effects of old age.
But count it as healthy indeed that the party seeking to unseat a dangerous and unethical president now won’t, by virtue of fragmenting its own sane center, back into supporting Sanders’ utterly ungrounded promises, which are doomed to drag down down-ballot candidates and consign Democrats to the fate of British Labour, which Corbynism carried over the cliff in December.
The young people whose frustrations have fueled Sanders’ rise deserve realistic proposals for fixing the problems that fuel their passions, and a chance at making it into the middle class without being forced into bankruptcy by their college debt and medical bills.
The nation must not wind up with a choice between a divisive demagogue who resonates with one fringe and an uncompromising zealot who riles up the other. It needs sanity, competence, decency and the possibility of unity to prevail. That’s what Joe Biden is offering.
— The Daily News
To restrict the spread of the coronavirus, the government needs to put limits on commerce. Congress can help by mandating that workers receive paid time off if they fall ill, or if they need to care for an ailing family member. Such a policy is necessary both to impede the spread of the virus and its economic harm. Roughly one-quarter of workers in the private sector — about 32 million people — are not entitled to any paid sick days. Absent legislation, they face a choice between endangering the health of co-workers and customers and calling in sick and losing their wages and perhaps also their jobs.
The current system is practically devised to spread infectious disease. Among the people least likely to have paid sick days, and therefore most likely to work through illness, are low-wage service workers like restaurant employees and home health care aides.
You have free articles remaining.
Most developed nations require employers to provide some form of paid sick leave, and the United States should do so, too. Some states already mandate sick leave, and a recent study found that the adoption of such laws reduced cases of influenza by 11 percent in their first year. Whatever the course of the coronavirus, mandatory sick leave for American workers would improve the lives of families and insulate the economy against pandemics.
If Congress cannot bring itself to do the right thing, however, it still could help by mandating sick leave specifically for this coronavirus. A 2013 study of workers in Allegheny County, Pa., estimated that allowing them to take up to two paid “flu days” would have reduced workplace transmission of the flu by roughly 39 percent.
If the federal government fails to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and the economic outlook darkens, such a broad-based stimulus may well become necessary. But targeted policies — like sick days — are likely to remain the most effective form of response.
— New York Times
After nine years of civil war, Syria doesn’t get much attention these days. But a Russian-Syrian military offensive in Idlib province is a reminder that the broken country’s problems seldom stay within its borders.
In December the Russia-backed Assad regime began a push to retake Idlib, the country’s last opposition-held province. Turkey has fought a lonely fight against the offensive, which has taken a terrible toll on civilians and has become bloodier in the past week. Last Thursday the regime killed more than 30 Turkish soldiers—the most casualties in a day since Ankara entered the conflict in 2016. The Turks have been retaliating, and it’s unclear how the offensive will end.
Already some one million refugees—the biggest displacement in the war—have headed toward the Turkish border. This is a political and practical problem for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country is losing patience with the roughly four million refugees it already holds. In 2016 Mr. Erdogan cut a deal with the European Union to house these migrants, but he occasionally threatens to unleash them on Europe.
He finally might make good on the threat. At least 13,000 migrants arrived at Greece’s border with Turkey over the weekend, and Bulgaria said it would step up patrols along its border with Turkey. Mr. Erdogan, no stranger to alienating his closest allies, could send more refugees absent military support for his troops in Syria and more financial help for the refugees already in his country.
Turkey is playing an important if imperfect role in Syria, and it deserves help from its allies. In recent days Turkey has exposed the weakness of Syrian air defenses, and the U.S. and other allies should assist from the air to help stop the Assad offensive. Yet the Western response so far has been lacking, while Mr. Erdogan plans to meet Mr. Putin on Thursday. Turkey is a fickle ally, but NATO is losing a chance to show it is a more reliable friend than Russia.
— Wall Street Journal