New York state editorial roundup: Biden's moment, Cuomo's problem, vote process sullied

President-elect Joe Biden has signaled that he will move swiftly to restore dignity to the badly sullied image of the United States; respect for the professionals of America’s diplomatic, intelligence and military services; and a more predictable, nuanced and sympathetic approach to foreign relations. That message of a restoration of norms is likely to resonate in many capitals around the world, as it did with an electorate that gave Mr. Biden a decisive victory over Donald Trump.
There is much that Mr. Biden can do in his first 100 days. He has already vowed to promptly rejoin the Paris accord on climate change and to make climate action central to his administration. He has declared his intention to restore the United States’ relationship with the World Health Organization, signaling that the United States will join forces with the rest of the world to halt the rampage of the coronavirus.
Mr. Biden is also expected to organize a summit of democracies, and to recommit the United States to exposing human rights abuses wherever they arise, whether in China, Russia, Saudi Arabia or Turkey. At the same time, he will seek ways to revive the nuclear deal with Iran, and agree with Russia to extend the New START treaty on limiting strategic nuclear arms. Hopefully, Mr. Biden will terminate American support for Saudi Arabia’s terrible war in Yemen.
These are all welcome signs of America’s imminent return to a role in the world that better reflects our historical values.
There will be plenty of time to sort out why the United States fell for Mr. Trump or whether he can come back. President-elect Biden has signaled that he intends to lead America back into the international arena, and whatever their qualms or doubts, America’s friends and allies should not wait to join forces in tackling the business of the day — a global pandemic and the future of the planet, to name just two items on the agenda.
— The New York Times
It’s one thing for New York state to withhold or cut aid to schools in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every school should have been expecting the state to take action — and, to their credit, most schools in our readership area took pre-emptive action.
But it is another thing entirely not to reimburse districts for transportation aid that has already been spent. The issue is especially acute for rural school districts that relied on bus drivers to deliver meals and packets of school work to students when schools were shut down earlier this year.
What’s worse, Michael Ginestre, Sherman superintendent, and Maureen Donahue, Southwestern superintendent, both told The Post-Journal they believe they were misled by the state. Districts were mandated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to make sure meal services and learning programs continued, and districts that received CARES Act money were encouraged not to lay off employees. Now, schools have spent money it turns out they didn’t have to the tune of $220,000 for Pine Valley, $178,000 for Southwestern and $80,000 for Sherman.
Legislation has already been introduced in the state Legislature, and passed in the state Senate, to correct the situation. But, given that the governor asked for and was granted extensive executive powers, legislation should not be necessary. When it comes to what happens in businesses and homes in counties throughout the state, the governor thinks he has unlimited power. That’s why it is unfathomable that the governor needed the legislature when it came time to decide whether or not to reimburse schools for money caused by Cuomo’s own shutdown.
— The Post-Journal
We’re getting a disturbing view of the lengths political parties will go to win the close election in the state Senate’s 50th District. Lawyers from Albany are hovering over the Onondaga and Cayuga county boards of elections as absentee ballots are opened, seeking to invalidate hundreds, possibly thousands, of Central New Yorkers’ votes.
These frivolous ballot challenges also put elections workers and campaign volunteers in harm’s way, as they cram around tables, for days on end, to examine each jot on each ballot. As if on cue, Onondaga County’s ballot count was suspended Friday after a coronavirus exposure.
Both candidates in the 50th District, Republican Angi Renna and Democrat John Mannion, are employing outside lawyers to challenge the validity of absentee ballots. But don’t look for false equivalency here. So far, ballots cast by Democrats are being challenged three times more often than ballots of Republicans, a database assembled by Syracuse.com’s Michelle Breidenbach shows.
Renna is silent on the tactics being employed on her behalf. Onondaga County GOP Chair Benedicte Doran washes her hands, saying Renna’s campaign is operating independently of the local committee. Are we supposed to believe they are just innocent bystanders, as Albany lawyers seek to disenfranchise their neighbors? Who’s calling the shots here?
We won’t forget. Neither will those hundreds of voters whose ballots may not be counted — and not just their votes in the 50th Senate District. Their choices for president, Congress, state Assembly and local offices also will end up in the trash if these challenges stand.
You can put these unsavory ballot challenges in a bucket with partisan gerrymandering and voter roll purges. If that’s what Republicans need to do to win elections — if they can’t win on the strength of their candidates and ideas — then they deserve to lose.
— Syracuse Post-Standard
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.