New York state editorial roundup: Broken ethics, school masks, Albany hypocrisy

New Yorkers have witnessed in recent years a total breakdown of accountability at the highest levels of government, and a corruption of the very mechanisms meant to enforce ethics rules. The two most prominent watchdogs — the Joint Commission on Public Ethics and the Office of the Inspector General — are so obviously compromised they have become part of the problem.

And yes, we have said this over and over and over again. We are frustrated and sick of it, as we suspect most New Yorkers are. And every good government advocate. And every honest, idealistic legislator and public servant. JCOPE is sham and an embarrassment. The Inspector General’s office is a farce.

JCOPE — the brainchild, remember, of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo — long ago ceased to be a credible ethics enforcer. Ineffectiveness was baked into its structure, with members appointed by the governor and lawmakers — the very people JCOPE is supposed to keep an eye on. Partisan blocs can prevent investigations of allies even when they’re in the minority. The governor’s control of the commission assures it would never investigate anything he doesn’t want it to — just as we saw play out when this epically incurious commission failed to investigate how one of the governor’s closest aides, Joseph Percoco, did political work at his desk in the governor’s office when he was supposed to be on leave working on the governor’s campaign. Work that would later end up getting Mr. Percoco convicted of corruption. Right under the noses of the governor and executive staff.