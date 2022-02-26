New York state editorial roundup: Charter schools, public hearings, do no harm

The union war on charter schools never ends, and the latest ruse in New York is to limit who can authorize a charter. A bill from Democratic state Sen. John Liu would give the state Board of Regents veto power over all charter applications — including those approved by the state’s biggest authorizer, the State University of New York.

The New York State Charter Schools Act of 1998 gave SUNY and the Board of Regents authority to approve charter applications. Some 60% of 358 charter schools across the state have been authorized by SUNY, including most belonging to high-performing Success Academy and KIPP. With trustees appointed by the Governor, SUNY is freer from teachers union influence than the Regents, whose members are appointed by the state Legislature and oversee the state Education Department.

The Board of Regents can oppose charter applications approved by SUNY, but Mr. Liu gripes that a “loophole” allows SUNY to let these charters open anyway. Thank heaven for that. Consider a recent case: SUNY approved two charters for struggling school districts in Long Island, but the Regents sought to block them under pressure from the Education Department and teachers union. Last month SUNY authorized them anyway. Mr. Liu’s bill would give the Regents final say to nix the charters.

“What does SUNY know about primary and secondary education? They have their hands full running their colleges and universities,” Mr. Liu said, according to the New York Post.

The evidence shows otherwise. SUNY reports that 88% of its charters outperform their district’s schools in reading and writing, and 91% in math. Once authorized, charters are held to strict financial and academic standards by the city and state and must apply to renew their authorization every five years.

Mayor Eric Adams should call out the Legislature’s ruse to limit the charters that have been so effective in his city. If the Liu legislation — currently making its way through both the Assembly and Senate — crosses Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk, it is ripe for a veto.

— Wall Street Journal

Legislation passed last year allowing citizens to force a public hearing needed no changes.

Citizens were empowered to force a public hearing from agencies, such as the state Education Department and the state Health Department, if they presented a petition with 125 signatures and be submitted by the 30th day after after comments on a policy had stopped being accepted.

Amendments to the bill were absolutely uncalled for by anyone but the powers that be, so sure enough last week the state Legislature approved a chapter amendment that increases the number of signatures on the petition from 125 to 450 in most circumstances, and from 125 to 750 for the Education and Health departments. Agencies will now be allowed to create the petition signature form. The amended proposal also amends the circumstances when an agency is not required to hold a public hearing to include when a rule is adopted on an emergency basis until a formal Notice of Proposed Rulemaking is issued.

In other words, it will take 400% to 700% more signatures to hold a public hearing. Citizens have to go to the agencies to get the petitions and public hearings don’t have to be held on rules adopted as emergencies — which applies to pretty much every COVID-19 rule and policy implemented over the past three years.

As Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, R-Jamestown, said during his comments on the Assembly floor, this is a step in the wrong direction. Rather than empowering citizens to petition their government, the Legislature has neutered the public instead.

— Jamestown Post-Journal

Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett were caught between what you might call a shot and a hard place: Risk a staffing crisis in the health care industry by sidelining workers who haven’t gotten a COVID-19 booster vaccine, or risk those workers infecting patients and colleagues.

Their solution — not to enforce a mandate to get a booster shot by Monday — may be the most realistic solution anyone could have come up with. As of early February almost 240,000 health care workers had not reported getting a booster shot. That was simply too many people to suspend or fire all at once in a health care system that’s already stressed from the pandemic.

But in saying they will reassess the situation in the spring, they’ve effectively launched the state on a three-month experiment in which hundreds of thousands of workers and patients will be the guinea pigs.

It’s baffling that workers in a health care system that was overwhelmed early in the pandemic because there was no vaccine against COVID-19 have either refused to be vaccinated at all, or for one reason or another won’t get a booster shot.

People are free, of course, to gamble with their own health — but not when it could harm those around them. To those health care workers who could get a shot but won’t out of some misplaced sense of personal choice, or freedom, or what have you, we suggest they consider the first principle of medicine: Do no harm. It’s an oath that doctors and many nurses take explicitly when they enter their professions. And for everyone else in the field of caring for the health of other people, it’s surely an implicit promise. Being fully vaccinated is a promise kept.

— Albany Times Union