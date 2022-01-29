New York state editorial roundup: Cheers, New York; rosy budget plan; election district

The restaurant business is notoriously difficult, and always has been. The National Restaurant Association once estimated that 30% of new eateries close within a year, and that was before the COVID-19 pandemic devastated an industry that has long been a major employer.

In 2020, using his emergency pandemic powers, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered the sector a bit of a lifeline: alcoholic drinks to go. The provision quickly brought restaurants a revenue stream that helped some stay afloat, at least until it expired with those powers in June.

Now, though, Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to revive takeaway alcohol sales and make them a permanent part of New York’s restaurant landscape. It’s a fine idea, one the Legislature should embrace and implement.

In part, that’s because the restaurant industry is continuing to struggle as the pandemic lingers on. Earlier this month, for example, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli noted that New York City restaurants were employing 30% fewer workers than in 2019, before the pandemic.

The economic implications of that are difficult to overestimate, particularly for immigrant communities that have traditionally used the restaurant industry to start up the economic ladder. If takeout alcohol can help that sector and its many employees even a bit, it’s worth considering.

It’s a remarkable cultural shift that’s said to represent the greatest loosening of alcohol laws since the repeal of Prohibition in 1933. There’s no reason why New York, which has already loosened regulations on alcohol sales in movie theaters, shouldn’t join a trend that allows restaurant customers to order, say, margaritas with their tacos.

Under Ms. Hochul’s alcohol-to-go proposal, which was included in the state budget plan released last week, New York would allow bars and restaurants to offer “any product (they) may otherwise sell at retail” for on-premises consumption, subject to regulations set by the State Liquor Authority that might include limitations on quantity or volume, food requirements, or rules on to-go containers.

— Albany Times Union

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2022-23 budget is a wonderful piece of election-year economics.

It speeds up a middle-class tax cut. It spends money on transportation and infrastructure, two pretty popular items for government aid. There’s spending to help small businesses, theaters and musical arts groups recover from the pandemic. And there’s a pay boost for health care workers.

That’s a lot of electoral boxes checked.

Of course, that level of spending is only possible for two reasons — $22 billion in pandemic relief from the federal government that is helping balance the state budget through 2027 — and stronger-than-expected tax receipts bolstered by last year’s increased taxes on the wealthy.

Give Hochul credit for a well-played hand. We hope, for New York’s sake, the governor isn’t overplaying it.

We’ve seen this before. Governors promise big things to schools and taxpayers.

Then, the state gets dealt a lousy hand in the form of terrorist attacks that decimate Wall Street, a recession that forces the state to take back all the goodies they had promised or a pandemic comes along to force massive job contraction.

Why invest so much in education — for both school districts and colleges — when fewer people are being educated in New York? New York has long spent the most per pupil of any state and enrollments are declining. Enrollment in SUNY schools has declined 20% over the past 10 years.

Both of those facts make us wonder why the state is throwing more money at a system that needs a reboot, not to be propped up.

When Uncle Sam’s handouts and the highly taxed rich people go away, can New York afford this level of spending? This budget is a wonderful piece of election-year economics. Time will tell if it’s also a good piece of governance.

— Dunkirk Evening Observer

It appears the wish of many Republicans will come true — the 23rd Congressional District is likely to remain largely intact and continue to include Chautauqua County.

Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, R-Jamestown, noted as much in his remarks in favor of a redistricting plan brought forward by Republicans on the Independent Redistricting Commission. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, said the same last week during a conference call.

“I am of the mindset that the Democratic control of Albany is going to produce a gerrymandered district for the Democrats. What that means is I’m very confident that our area in Western New York will be represented by a strong Republican member of Congress and it will become a guaranteed Republican seat,” he said.

Currently, the state has eight Republican and 19 Democratic congressional representatives. New York is losing one seat following the 2020 census due to population loss. Democrats are willing to keep the 23rd Congressional District intact — to the general agreement of many area residents and the Chautauqua County Legislature — to the likely detriment of rural New York voices in New York as a whole. New York’s losing a seat — and it surely won’t be one represented by a Democrat. And, in the game of politics where he who has the most votes wins, keeping the 23rd District intact is a superficial wound Democrats are willing to endure in order to increase the greater proportion of Democratic Party voices New York has in Washington.

So be careful what you wish for when it comes to redistricting. The bird in your hand may not be worth two in the bush. It may just be a canary in a coal mine.

— Jamestown Post-Journal