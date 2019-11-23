The left’s culture warriors always need new monsters to slay. Among their most improbable targets in recent years is the famously friendly restaurant chain Chick-fil-A, which this week appears to have surrendered.
In 2012 CEO Dan Cathy, a committed evangelical Christian, sinned against the progressive ethos by expressing support for the traditional view of marriage. That prompted a political campaign against Chick-fil-A. Earlier this year at least three U.S. airports denied the company concessions contracts.
In each case, the fast-food chain’s critics accused it of promoting “anti-LGBT” causes and failing to be sufficiently “inclusive.” The restaurant has always seemed inclusive to us, but what its adversaries mean is that Chick-fil-A has donated to organizations allegedly “hostile to LGBT rights.”
What kind of vicious, reactionary organizations? Charities like the Salvation Army and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which hold views on marriage that predate the Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell decision declaring same-sex marriage to be a constitutional right.
COO Tim Tassopoulos on Monday told the commercial real estate website Bisnow that the company will no longer give money to the offending organizations. “There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A,” Mr. Tassopoulos says, “and we thought we needed to be clear about our message.”
It’s hard to blame Chick-fil-A. The company exists to serve chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, not to wage political battles over sexual morality, and its corporate decision-makers are free to give whatever they want to whomever they please. Still, it’s disappointing to see the left’s cultural imperialists succeed in strong-arming a company that has committed no offense—and to see Chick-fil-A implicitly conceding that the charitable organizations to which it has donated are guilty of the sins their unreasoning critics attribute to them.
Two years ago, we sounded the alarm about the need for massive repairs to a rail tunnel under the East River, particularly two tubes inside flooded by superstorm Sandy in 2012.
Meanwhile, every day, hundreds of Long Island Rail Road trains rumble through the cracking, damaged tubes. Power and signal problems sometimes occur, resulting in delayed trains and angry riders.
It's just a matter of time before a serious incident occurs, or before a significant outage disrupts service more widely.
Yet, somehow, transportation officials are still having the same arguments about what to do. The East River tunnel is more than a century old. Two of its four tubes are in extremely bad shape due to corroding steel, cracking concrete and other damage from Sandy. The other two aren't much better.
So it is frustrating that Amtrak is still designing the project to fix and upgrade the damaged tubes, and even the design phase won't be done until 2021. That's too long to wait. Complicating it all is $432 million in federal funds that Sen. Chuck Schumer says he secured specifically for the LIRR and tunnel repair in 2016. The MTA now says it spent the money on New York City Transit Sandy-related projects, arguing that the money was meant for overall transit resiliency, and was due to expire this past September.
Certainly, railyards and subway signals needed repairs, and in some ways, the MTA's choice was understandable given the lack of tunnel progress and apparent expiration date. But the MTA erred in not providing a more public, detailed accounting of that decision-making. Now the agency must show it is setting aside its own funds for the LIRR tunnel to make up for dollars it spent elsewhere.
Figuring out the cost sharing among Amtrak, the MTA and New Jersey Transit while fighting for more federal funding is only the first step.
Beyond that, the project delays are unacceptable, and the lack of urgency is appalling.
Count us among those who had to look up “swatting” online after receiving Monday’s Post-Journal.
Swatting pranks occur when first responders are called to a specific location in response to an immediate and urgent emergency in hopes that police will turn out in full force with a SWAT team and scare the bejesus out of the victims of the prank. The tactic is typically used as a means of harassment against a person or group and has been reported to have begun with online gamers.
On Saturday, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police and Westfield Police Department were alerted to a report of a person with a weapon at a residence on Pigeon Road in Westfield. When police arrived, they learned the person alleged to be involved in the incident was elsewhere in Westfield. Of course, there hadn’t actually been a shooting. The 20-year-old was shocked when police showed up and questioned him.
Swatting has been around for several years, but Saturday’s incident is one of the first local incidents. Give credit to our local police officers that this incident had a happy ending, because swatting incidents haven’t always ended so quietly.
Every generation has their pranks and tomfoolery. The internet and ability to spoof cell phone numbers has upped the ante, turning the prank calls of the 1970s into fake hostage situations in 2019. It would be nice if the possibility of a long prison sentence or federal charges is enough to deter some of the doofuses who would engage in this behavior, but we know better. The anonymity the internet provides virtually guarantees that swatting will be around until someone invents an even bigger, more dangerous online prank.
