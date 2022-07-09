New York state editorial roundup: Church-state wall crumbles, secret special session, the JJOKE’s on us

Glenburn and Palermo, a pair of small towns in Maine, would normally be of little concern to New Yorkers. But a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June may turn out to be very much worth this state’s attention.

The court’s conservative majority further chipped away at the wall of separation between church and state that the framers of the U.S. Constitution erected in the First Amendment. And some fear it could lead to more decisions requiring taxpayers to fund parochial schools.

Fewer than half of Maine’s districts have a high school, and the state has long opted to provide tuition assistance to students in those areas to attend state-approved private schools. The state, however, excludes religious schools, prompting a lawsuit on behalf of two families who wanted reimbursement to send their children to parochial schools.

The court majority ruled that if the state provides a benefit to private schools, it can’t withhold that benefit from some institutions just because they’re parochial. The decision cited an earlier case in which the court said Missouri could not exclude a church from a program to provide funds for playgrounds.

The court’s willingness to blur the line between church and state showed up in another ruling last month concerning school prayer. The court found that a football coach in Bremerton, Wash., was within his rights to pray on the 50-yard line after games, another decision that cast aside decades of precedent when it came to prohibiting religious activities at public school events. The court majority argued that because the game was over, the coach was on his own time, so his actions were unofficial.

The nation’s founders keenly understood history’s lessons about the perils of state endorsement of religion, and crafted the First Amendment’s religious protection broadly in order to stand the test of time. These two decisions, alarmingly, demonstrate the determination of a court majority that seems intent on eroding, if not dismantling, that wall, and how quickly the edifice could fall.

— Albany Times Union

Gov. Kathy Hochul is a real professional when it comes to talking about transparency. When it comes to actually being transparent, well, she’s much less polished.

No matter what Hochul or legislative leadership says, time was not of the essence here. Hochul and Democrats in the legislature read the political tea leaves regarding Roe v. Wade and introduced dozens of abortion-related bills with plenty of tie to be approved before the end of the legislative session on June 3. Yet we’re expected to believe they were caught sleeping regarding the Supreme Court’s decision in NYSPRA v. Bruen when even the New York Times noticed Justice Clarence Thomas’ questions during oral arguments of the Bruen case hinted that the state’s concealed carry law may be ruled unconstitutional. The Times wrote about the issue twice in a five-day span in November, yet Hochul and company didn’t have this tide-turning package of legislation ready until after the decision was announced?

That’s hardly believable. At the very least, the session could have been scheduled once the legislation had been finished and filed so that the public and their elected representatives on both sides of the aisle had a chance to review it.

Regardless of one’s stance on the Second Amendment or the state’s conceal carry laws, we should all be able to agree that this process stunk. This level of secrecy should be reserved for nuclear launch codes and, maybe, plot twists for Hollywood productions. But when it comes to legislation that affects people’s constitutional rights, the state owes it to its residents to involve the people’s elected representatives in the process before the day a vote is scheduled. And, when you think about it, Democrats didn’t just shut out Republican legislators from these discussions, they shut out the hundreds of millions of state residents who elected those Republican legislators.

— Dunkirk Evening Observer

New Yorkers can bid a not-so-fond farewell to the Joint Commission on Public Ethics. The state ethics watchdog, which was deeply hobbled by its members’ ties to the lawmakers who appointed them, held its last meeting Tuesday. Good riddance.

JCOPE’s 11-year tenure was marked by in-fighting and could never be taken seriously (it was derisively called JJOKE) as a check on government’s ethical lapses. Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders made sure of that by putting hacks in charge.

And sure enough, Cuomo was able to breeze through an ethically tarred tenure until he was forced out not by JCOPE but by Attorney General Tish James, furious lawmakers and outrage from the public (including us).

This year, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Legislature created a new 11-member Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government, which will replace JCOPE beginning this month. Yet the new group suffers from the same basic flaw as its predecessor: the people its members are supposed to police — i.e., Hochul, lawmakers and their staffs — are the very ones who’ll appoint them.

Yes, the deans of 15 law schools will now be charged with vetting nominees to assure their “undisputed honesty, integrity and character.” And the nominating committee can reject candidates it finds lacking.

That’s an improvement, but the governor and legislative leaders will still get to choose the “cops” who’ll police them. Commissioners selected that way will always be tainted by the appearance of a lack of independence.

— New York Post