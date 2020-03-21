New York state editorial roundup: Congress must stay in session, Lent for everyone, remain prepared

It’s OK that the House, Senate and White House are still negotiating over the next corona-action bill — that’s democracy, even when the nation faces a challenge like this epidemic. And it’s why Congress will have to figure out how to stay in session, or at least on-call, for the duration.
This won’t be the last emergency legislation, because everyone’s learning as they go along here, and mistakes will be made, too.
Members of Congress swear to “well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office” — which right now means being available to vote, or at least to provide a quorum so laws can be passed as needed.
Yes, half the Senate is over 65, as is much of the House. Take precautions.
As for the leadership, and the White House: Air your disagreements, but find a way to agree. It’s insane to haggle over fine print, or a single senator’s pet “solution.”
Ensuring that testing is free and paid sick leave available and so on is all good, along with the other stuff that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin agreed to. If there’s more you can do quickly now, by all means toss it in.
But don’t make the perfect the enemy of the good, and stand ready to pass more laws as needed — as you swore to do.
Health-care workers and first responders are risking a heck of lot more right now. Put your ego aside.
— New York Post
COVID-19 has made this one heck of a Lent.
The 40-day period leading up to Easter is a time when many Christians focus on doing without. Some give up things they enjoy. Some fast, which can range from forgoing meals frequently to just skipping meat on Fridays. Some devote extra time to prayer. Some try extra hard to do good for others. Some meditate on the suffering of Jesus’ execution described in the Bible.
Similarly, as Passover approaches, Jews focus on the Israelites’ 40 years wandering in the desert after leaving Egypt.
Dwelling on barrenness and death may not be enjoyable, but it prepares us: both to endure the inevitable hardships of the world and to appreciate the good times more, such as the upcoming holidays.
It’s a cleanse, meant to clear out some of the worldly clutter and selfishness from our hearts and minds.
Now, with a deadly disease discovered right here in the Tri-Lakes area, all of us have to get used to doing without. Schools are on remote teaching, restaurants and bars are on take-out only, and many church services and other events have been canceled.
It will probably get worse before it gets better — but it will eventually get better. As testing for COVID-19 expands, we will no doubt discover many more cases than we know about now. Worldwide, most people who have gotten the disease have recovered, but thousands have died. Some may die of it here.
We can do something to reduce those deaths, if we are disciplined. Each of us can minimize the spread of this disease by following all the protocols being recommended by our state and federal governments. Stay away from other people as much as possible. When you get together with others outside your household, stay 6 feet away from them.
It is an ironic coincidence that this is happening during Lent, but if thinking about the holy season helps bolster you through this time of deprivation, by all means go with it. It would be nice if this crisis ended with Lent at Easter, but people who know more than us, like Gov. Andrew Cuomo, have said it probably won’t be.
Still, this time of trial will no doubt do us all some good. It can help us get to know ourselves a little better, become a little bit more self-disciplined and appreciate how good it is to be with each other, when we get to do that again.
— Adirondack Daily Enterprise
The U.S. health care system — and thus, public policy regarding it — is coming under fire because of COVID-19. Among complaints are that there are not enough COVID-19 test kits, not enough ventilator machines to help sufferers breath, no vaccine to be available quickly and not enough hospital beds to handle the potential number of coronavirus patients.
In one way, such criticism simply is unrealistic and unmerited. COVID-19 became a global pandemic very quickly. Answer this honestly: Had you even heard of the disease three months ago?
Developing vaccines safely requires months of research, then more time to produce them in large quantities. U.S. pharmaceutical companies are working on the problem at top speed. The same goes for medicines that may alleviate the symptoms of COVID-19.
As for medical ventilators, they are not cheap. Prices start at about $1,500 for simple models and go up from there. Normally, the need for them is limited. As is the case with other types of medical equipment, hospital managers buy what they expect to need. No one foresaw the increased need for ventilators, but rest assured, manufacturers are producing them as quickly as possible.
The bottom line is that predicting pandemics such as COVID-19 is impossible — and so is being ready to battle them. Reaction is the order of the day, and no nation on earth is better equipped than ours to do that.
All that said, COVID-19 is a wakeup call concerning emerging diseases. More attention, more research and more funding needs to be devoted to the problem. Perhaps this close call — COVID-19 is nowhere near as bad as some historic emerging diseases such as the “Spanish flu” of 1918 or the bubonic plague that earned the name “black death” during the 14th century — will wake us up to the peril.
— The Post Journal