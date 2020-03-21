New York state editorial roundup: Congress must stay in session, Lent for everyone, remain prepared

It will probably get worse before it gets better — but it will eventually get better. As testing for COVID-19 expands, we will no doubt discover many more cases than we know about now. Worldwide, most people who have gotten the disease have recovered, but thousands have died. Some may die of it here.

We can do something to reduce those deaths, if we are disciplined. Each of us can minimize the spread of this disease by following all the protocols being recommended by our state and federal governments. Stay away from other people as much as possible. When you get together with others outside your household, stay 6 feet away from them.

It is an ironic coincidence that this is happening during Lent, but if thinking about the holy season helps bolster you through this time of deprivation, by all means go with it. It would be nice if this crisis ended with Lent at Easter, but people who know more than us, like Gov. Andrew Cuomo, have said it probably won’t be.

Still, this time of trial will no doubt do us all some good. It can help us get to know ourselves a little better, become a little bit more self-disciplined and appreciate how good it is to be with each other, when we get to do that again.

— Adirondack Daily Enterprise