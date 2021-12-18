New York state editorial roundup: COVID-19 mandates, ignoring voters, rural areas need testing

New York Democrats pretend their policies — COVID mandates, wage minimums, green regs, high taxes — don’t hurt the economy, but there’s a reason New York City and state so often lag the rest of country economically. The latest numbers on New York jobs are a perfect example.

While the nation has recovered nearly all the jobs lost during the pandemic, New York City has regained just a bit more than half the whopping 1 million positions that vanished here. In the 12 months through October, the United States recovered 6 million jobs, vs. a measly 174,000 added in the Big Apple. Gotham’s 9.4 percent jobless rate is more than double the nation’s 4.6 percent.

The whole state lags: Its October unemployment rate was 6.9 percent. And New York’s rates would be far higher if so many ex-workers hadn’t given up looking for a job.

The slow-as-molasses return of tourists and office workers leaves countless retail stores, restaurants and hotels — whose business they depend on — shuttered or operating at a far smaller scale, throttling job growth. Per the Partnership for New York City, only 8 percent of office workers were back on-site full-time last month.

“It certainly looks to me like we’re going to have a much slower, much more drawn-out recovery,” says Center for New York City Affairs economist James Parrott.

New York’s harsh lockdowns imposed by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio clearly took a devastating toll on business and employment, with low- and middle-class workers hit hardest. Now, new rules are hampering the rebound.

In the city, de Blasio actually ordered private businesses to enforce a vaccine mandate. Gov. Kathy Hochul then followed with her own broad-brush order for universal indoor masking unless everyone is vaxxed. Those decrees can only further stall the economy.

On Tuesday, Hochul ridiculously blamed the mayor for extending her edict to the Big Apple, claiming she’d have exempted the city except that it already had “a more restrictive requirement in place.”

What a pathetic cop-out. De Blasio and Hochul are both either clueless or heartless: They either have no idea how to deal with the now far-less-dangerous threat from COVID, or they care more about their image as “bold leaders” than about New Yorkers’ jobs.

— New York Post

There are times we wonder just who the heck our elected officials think they are.

We’ve wondered it about both Republicans and Democrats, but the latest example is Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signing of a bill that dramatically weakens the power of the Independent Redistricting Commission only weeks after voters statewide rejected an amendment to the state Constitution that also weakened the commission.

Most people would take the voters’ rejection of Proposition 1 on the November election ballot as a sign that voters want to see the Independent Redistricting Commission have a real opportunity to work. But by signing legislation passed earlier this year by the state Legislature allowing the legislature to draw new state legislative and congressional boundaries if the commission doesn’t pass a plan by Jan. 15, Hochul has thumbed her nose at voters.

Why would Democrats on the redistricting commission work with Republicans to pass a plan when they know that by sitting on their hands until Jan. 15, the Democratic Party can draw the lines however they choose?

Voters spoke clearly in November that they disagreed with election and redistricting policies pushed by Democrats. Evidently, Hochul has chosen not to listen — or couldn’t hear the voice of the voters through her partisan earmuffs.

— Dunkirk Evening Observer

Friday’s announcement by Gov. Kathy Hochul that a statewide mask mandate was going to begin Monday shouldn’t have surprised anyone.

Cases, and more importantly hospitalizations, are trending in the wrong direction. The health care system is overrun with COVID-19 cases right now, and requiring masks indoors — particularly in areas where people tend to be packed in tightly — makes some sense. It’s also good to see that the requirement comes with a 30-day limit as intended by legislation passed last year by the state Legislature.

We all know, however, that a mask mandate is only as good as the enforcement behind it, which is why we can understand why state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, and others say a mask mandate has questionable benefits.

Increasing vaccination rates in rural areas has unquestioned benefits. Something else Borrello said, in our opinion, would be helpful — an increase in free, pop-up COVID-19 testing sites.

We have already heard that testing availability is strained here, making ideas like testing children so they can stay in school a difficult proposition. Increasing the availability of testing could make just as much a difference in how rural counties handle COVID-19 as a mask mandate does.

A three-day rapid testing site in the county Health Department’s building on Fourth Street, Jamestown, is a good first step in areas where COVID-19 is surging again. In our view, the state must make a more regular commitment to having such testing available to help keep people who don’t need hospital or urgent care services away from an already burdened system.

— Jamestown Post-Journal