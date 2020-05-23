New York state editorial roundup: COVID-19 police, Trump fuels fire, school budgets

The Facebook apology from Setauket Patriots read, in part, “We can tell you that the few who decided to harass you and try to prevent you from doing your job are not members or affiliated with the Setauket patriots group in any way, shape or form. We were looking forward to you giving us fair coverage with what you documented when we first arrived. But as with all mass rally events you will always get a few idiots to disrupt an otherwise peaceful, pleasant demonstration and they should have been removed by police.”

The president didn’t seem to get that message. The first Trump retweet of Vesey’s video, posted Friday night just after 9:30, said: “FAKE NEWS IS NOT ESSENTIAL!”

Trump again retweeted the video a bit later Friday with no comment.

Trump retweeted it again Saturday morning, adding, “People can’t get enough of this! Great people!”

— Newsday

If there is one area Gov. Andrew Cuomo is flunking right now in his handling of COVID-19, it is the uncertainty of state aid to schools.