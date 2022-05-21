New York state editorial roundup: COVID reality, hate in Buffalo, free speech

How long will it take for New York’s leaders to catch up with evolving COVID reality?

The state is spending taxpayer cash to distribute 16.5 million tests, which at this point are utterly pointless as any sort of population-wide effort to limit the spread.

Testing makes sense in limited circumstances, e.g. as a condition of visiting a nursing home full of higher-risk seniors. But more generally, by the time someone tests positive, they’ve most likely interacted with others; slightly broader testing (which is all a few million extra tests allows) won’t limit the spread.

Yes, statewide hospitalizations with COVID are up from their March 31 low of 817 to 2,497 on Sunday, but roughly half (or a bit more) of those are people hospitalized for something else who simply test positive. And deaths with COVID hit 30 that day, in a state of over 19 million.

If you have symptoms, stay home; the rest of the household should get tested; that’s about it. The crisis is over.

That’s clearly true even in the city, though health czar Dr. Ashwin Vasan put Gotham on “high COVID alert” Tuesday, urging everyone (especially the most vulnerable) to mask up indoors, etc.

Huh? Per his own Health Department’s COVID-tracking site, New York City saw 3,674 “confirmed and probable” cases on Saturday, down from a clear peak of 4,240 four days before.

The seven-day average of new COVID hospitalizations was 61, up from Friday’s 58 but down from a peak of 94 on May 5 (and, again, half of those are just people testing positive after hitting the hospital for another reason).

Mayor Eric Adams is dutifully masking up himself, but at least is sensible enough to hold off on mandating anything. We hope that’s a sign that he’s getting closer to being done with Vasan’s alarmism: These ridiculous, baseless alerts do nothing but spread needless fear.

— New York Post

Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo is the closest such horrific acts have come to Chautauqua County.

Today, we stand with our neighbors in Buffalo in our grief for the 10 people whose lives ended during a routine trip to the grocery store or a routine day at work. Many in our county feel agony, anger and bewilderment, wondering how a person so young can be so consumed with hate and fear to lash out in such ways.

Some will focus on the weapon of choice — a legally purchased AR-15 rifle with a high-capacity magazine reportedly purchased out-of-state even though the shooter was subjected to a psychological exam roughly a year ago. Despite already strict gun laws, weapons continue to find their ways into the hands of those with hate in their heart. And while we will certainly discuss how appropriate or necessary it is to buy and sell such weapons, it is the hate that should draw our attention here. It is the hate that fueled Saturday’s shooting that is truly frightening.

We will spend a lot of time in the coming weeks talking about what happened this weekend in Buffalo. We may not agree on gun control or the legality of assault weapons, but we should be able to agree that our country is big enough for people of all races, colors and religions to coexist.

Self-styled patriots like the Buffalo shooter or anyone who targets their neighbors based on their race, religion or sex should remember the most treasured of our nation’s founding tenets — “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Those words, written by our Founding Fathers nearly 246 years ago, are the ideals we must cling to — not the sort of hate- and fear-filled muck that fuels terrorists both foreign and domestic.

— Jamestown Post Journal

We renew our support for the Student Journalist Free Speech Act, a bill in the New York state Legislature that would protect young people’s right to express themselves in school-sponsored publications.

School administrators exercise great power over what students can say in school newspapers, yearbooks and online publications under guise of keeping order. That power can be misused to censor material that might embarrass the school, and to stifle free and open discussion of controversial issues affecting kids and their school communities.

This bill (A04402/S02958), sponsored by Assembly Member Donna Lupardo, D-Binghamton, and Sen. Brian Kavanagh, D-Brooklyn, gives student journalists the right to determine the content of school-sponsored media, in consultation with their teacher/advisers. It instructs administrators to keep their hands off unless student speech is libelous, an unwarranted invasion of privacy, incites students to violence or law-breaking, violates school policies, or disrupts orderly school operations.

In other words, casting the school in a poor light is not reason enough to censor student speech.

Schools have great latitude to tell students how to behave while on school grounds (and sometimes even away from school). But as Justice Abe Fortas wrote in the landmark 1969 decision Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.”

As school censorship controversies erupt around the nation, New York has an opportunity to join 15 other states in protecting student free speech through law. After years of dithering, the Legislature should get off the dime and pass this bill.

— Advance Media New York