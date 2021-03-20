New York state editorial roundup: Cuomo can't lead, stimulus spree, Sunshine Week

The governor has lost his political allies, and the public’s confidence is falling.
Few political families have had more of an impact on New York politics than the Cuomos. Father and firstborn son both had public service woven deep in their DNA, and both developed a reputation for toughness in service of the common good and their own political ambitions.
When we endorsed Andrew Cuomo for another term as governor in 2018, we noted that he was “strategic and at times bullying in his use of power, driven and maddeningly evasive.” Supporters and critics, we wrote, agree that Mr. Cuomo is “a formidable political animal.”
There is a lot Mr. Cuomo can be proud of. The governor used his considerable political talents to great effect. He persuaded the State Legislature to legalize same-sex marriage, pass strong gun-control legislation and raise the minimum wage, and he saw New York through several crises, from Superstorm Sandy in 2012 to the coronavirus pandemic. Few people understand how to make government work as Mr. Cuomo does.
But those traits translated into a ruthlessness and power that Mr. Cuomo failed to control. Several female staffers have come forward with accounts of sexual misconduct and harassment. These allegations are under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James and the State Assembly. Mr. Cuomo says he is confident that investigations will clear his name.
It is always preferable to let official investigations run their course, to establish evidence from accusation. If crimes were committed, they should be fairly adjudicated. But the question of the governor’s continued fitness for office is about more than a criminal matter, with different standards.
The reality is that Mr. Cuomo has now lost the support of his party and his governing partners.
The governor has jeopardized the public’s trust at the worst possible moment. The state is facing the hard and urgent task of vaccinating millions of people and recovering from a pandemic that has killed nearly 50,000 of its residents, sickened hundreds of thousands more and devastated the economy.
At this point, it is hard to see how Mr. Cuomo can continue to do the public’s important business without political allies or public confidence.
— New York Times
As we predicted the other day, the Legislature is looking to take advantage of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s weakness to push tax hikes that New York can’t afford.
Three days after OKing a full impeachment inquiry, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced a mind-numbing $208.3 billion spending plan, which includes a whopping 22.6 percent jump in general-fund outlays over last year, plus nearly $7 billion in tax hikes.
This comes as New York’s getting a huge $100 billion federal bailout, including $12.7 billion straight to state government. Indeed, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer crowed last week that the new law just erased the state’s budget deficit and negated any need to raise taxes.
But the Legislature’s addiction to spending is strong; the bailout just gives it reason to get greedier.
Yes, many of the new taxes are aimed at the rich alone. But it’s easier than ever for the rich to move away and pay no New York taxes — nor employ any New Yorkers. And Heastie’s $2.45 billion in new business taxes is basically a giant “kill some more jobs, please” sign.
“The combined state and city (income-tax) rate for city residents would top out at 15.75 percent, the highest in any state,” notes the Empire Center’s E.J. McMahon. Florida is rubbing its hands in anticipation.
Kathryn Wylde, CEO of the pro-business nonprofit Partnership for New York City, warns Heastie’s plan would make it “very difficult to attract or retain the talent and private investment that we need for a healthy recovery.” What the pandemic began, this lunacy would finish.
And Gov. Cuomo, desperately dealing to keep his job, may well go along with it.
— New York Post
We are celebrating Sunshine Week, an occasion revered by journalists across America but, more correctly, the gift to every American, whether they know it or not.
Sunshine Week was the creation of the American Society of News Editors in 2005. It actually broadened an initiative by the Florida Society of Newspaper Editors in acknowledging Sunshine Day first in 2002.
These special occasions were designed to underscore the importance of all governments acting in the spirit in which they were formed: to conduct the public’s business openly and with applause, criticism or input from the people they work for.
New York, we’re proud to say, had been hard at work on that issue since the 1970s.
Under prodding from newspapers, the State Legislature passed a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) in 1972, with significant changes in 1977, 1982, 2008 and 2010.
It was clear that “off the record” and refusal to disclose records were acts often contrary to the public’s “right to know.”
Some matters are still off the record. Executive sessions are allowed to privately discuss pending litigation, matters that might unfairly affect project costs or reveal certain personnel information, for example.
But in New York and across America, we citizens can either be sure public business is conducted fairly and legally or, if not, soon will be.
— Plattsburgh Press-Republican