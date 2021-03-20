New York state editorial roundup: Cuomo can't lead, stimulus spree, Sunshine Week

We are celebrating Sunshine Week, an occasion revered by journalists across America but, more correctly, the gift to every American, whether they know it or not.

Sunshine Week was the creation of the American Society of News Editors in 2005. It actually broadened an initiative by the Florida Society of Newspaper Editors in acknowledging Sunshine Day first in 2002.

These special occasions were designed to underscore the importance of all governments acting in the spirit in which they were formed: to conduct the public’s business openly and with applause, criticism or input from the people they work for.

New York, we’re proud to say, had been hard at work on that issue since the 1970s.

Under prodding from newspapers, the State Legislature passed a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) in 1972, with significant changes in 1977, 1982, 2008 and 2010.

It was clear that “off the record” and refusal to disclose records were acts often contrary to the public’s “right to know.”

Some matters are still off the record. Executive sessions are allowed to privately discuss pending litigation, matters that might unfairly affect project costs or reveal certain personnel information, for example.