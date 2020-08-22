New York state editorial roundup: Cuomo’s book, remote school, lending freely

We have all lived through the harrowing down and up of how coronavirus ambushed America’s biggest city, killing thousands before millions of New Yorkers learned how to thwart the monster and beat it back. These pages, in print and electronically, are the first draft of that history.
Books are the second draft. And Random House’s forthcoming October volume by Gov. Cuomo, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” is a chance for Cuomo to tell the story as he sees it. Where’d he find the time?
There’s plenty we admire about the governor’s steady hand as we descended into the depths of death and slowly and painfully climbed our way out. We may buy a copy to read how the feds and President Trump failed to warn us about the virus, then fumbled the response.
While Cuomo was right early on mandatory masks, will he be candid about how New York took too long to blow the bugle, and about clashes with Mayor de Blasio? Will he answer still-burning questions about thousands of deaths nursing homes?
But there’s another concern for now. Cuomo’s deal likely includes an advance — a big pre-publication payment that may or may not be recouped by the publisher in sales. His last book didn’t come close to recovering it.
Advances are cash from a corporation, in this case a massive German conglomerate. Better to let sales alone determine author fees. And if there is an advance, give it to charity. Millions of New Yorkers are hurting.
— New York Daily News
When it comes to the city’s remote-learning program, something — or more accurately, someone — doesn’t compute: Too many students failed to sign on for their online classes this summer.
This bodes ill for the coming school year, when all city public-school students are to do at least some schoolwork remotely.
Department of Education figures show that nearly a quarter of students who were required to attend online summer-school classes never signed on even once.
“It was such a choppy beginning — we lost a lot of kids,” Stephen Lazar, a teacher at Manhattan’s Harvest Collegiate HS, told Chalkbeat. “We were just set up to fail.” A week into the summer school program, at least 43,224 hadn’t logged in.
This, despite Mayor Bill de Blasio’s firm promise (after this spring’s dismal experience with online instruction) that kids would enjoy “unprecedented learning” over the summer. Ha.
Connectivity and access issues, particularly for poor kids, played a role. Some teachers fell down on ensuring students participated. Kids had teachers who didn’t know them or their learning styles. And all those hurdles are sure to pop up this fall.
Let’s face it: Even for students who do participate, computer classes rarely match the benefits of in-person instruction.
“As a parent,” de Blasio himself said last week, “I would say my kids are not going to get educated if they are all remote. It just won’t be as good.”
Which is why he’s been insisting on at least some in-person class time for those who want it — and without delay. The evidence behind that position keeps building.
— The New York Post
Walter Bagehot’s famous dictum that central bankers should lend freely at a penalty rate in a crisis is as quaint today as the Victorian age in which he lived. Now the policy is to lend freely at a subsidized rate, especially to politically preferred borrowers.
That was the case Tuesday when the Federal Reserve bought $451 million of notes sold by New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The Fed bought the paper after the MTA, which is losing even more money than usual during the pandemic, turned down bids from private banks.
Bloomberg reports that the Fed charged a true interest cost of 1.92%, “resulting in savings of over 85 basis points compared to the public market levels,” according to an emailed statement from MTA spokesperson Tim Minton. That’s a nice rate if you can get it, and not every borrower can. The MTA is a political powerhouse backed by New York Senator Chuck Schumer, the Minority Leader who could be in the majority next year.
The news underscores how much the Fed has leapt over guardrails in the pandemic — to the extent that it is acting almost as an alternative fiscal agency. If the MTA can’t get more cash from the Treasury, and it’s already received $3.9 billion, the Fed will offer concessionary terms.
The central bank is also taking on riskier debt than it did during the 2008 financial panic. This is the Fed’s second loan to a state or municipal entity after Illinois said it would borrow some $1.2 billion after discovering it would have to pay a penalty rate in the private debt markets. Given the fiscal condition of these borrowers, the Fed should be charging at least a market rate. But this is politics.
— The Wall Street Journal
