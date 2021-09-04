New York state editorial roundup: Cuomo's $18M war chest, Hochul starts strong

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned from office in disgrace, but there are 18 million reasons to believe he will remain a force in state politics.
His campaign war chest, presumably amassed for an attempt to win a fourth term in office, is the largest among state politicians, and New York law gives Mr. Cuomo far too much leeway on how to use it.
In fact, a recent Politico report says Mr. Cuomo intends to use the $18 million “to mount a campaign of retribution against his perceived political enemies,” including the woman who replaced him — Gov. Kathy Hochul, his former lieutenant governor — and Democrats who called for him to resign after sexual harassment allegations. The money, in other words, will become a sort of vengeance fund.
We very much doubt that most of Mr. Cuomo’s donors would want their contributions used that way, but they have little recourse. Sure, they can ask for their money back, as state Sen. Liz Kruger urged them to do, but Mr. Cuomo is under no obligation to honor such requests.
Nor does he seem inclined to voluntarily return the money, as other disgraced politicians forced from office, including former Gov. Eliot Spitzer and former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, have
Under state law, the former governor can use the money to back other candidates or run attack ads, allowing him to wield considerable political influence. Mr. Cuomo can also use the money to pay his legal bills, to rehabilitate his image or, as he has already done, to hire a spokesman. He can even use the money for travel and for other expenses that could be tied, however loosely, to his political past or future.
It shouldn’t be so. Donors gave the money to Mr. Cuomo to wage campaigns, and state law should require that it be used for that purpose.
Politicians — including disgraced governors — shouldn’t be able to use campaign cash for personal purposes, including personal vengeance. Cleaning up this system should be part of Ms. Hochul’s stated goal of fixing an ethically compromised state government.
Gov. Kathy Hochul took office Aug. 25, promising New Yorkers she will change the culture of secrecy and unethical behavior in Albany and restore the public’s trust in state government. We look forward to concrete actions to back up those words.
After all, Andrew Cuomo said the same thing when he took office 10 years ago. We all know how that ended.
Hochul is starting off on the right foot. In her first address as governor, Hochul said her No. 1 priority is managing the COVID-19 pandemic, getting kids back to school safely and distributing vaccine booster shots when approved.
Ethics also are a high priority. After the Cuomo scandal, the governor pledged to create a new culture of accountability. On the enforcement side, she can create independent watchdogs that are not beholden to the state’s political leaders.
The governor also promised “a new era of transparency” in her administration.
In that spirit, one of Hochul’s first acts as governor was to change the way the state reports deaths from COVID-19. Under Cuomo, the state’s official death toll reported COVID deaths confirmed by a lab. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention counts both confirmed and suspected COVID deaths. The change bumped New York’s death count up by 12,000, to roughly 55,400. The Cuomo administration reported the higher number but emphasized the lower one in daily communications and briefings. New Yorkers now have a fuller picture of the pandemic’s toll.
Hochul said she would issue an executive order mandating in-person ethics and sexual harassment training for all state employees. The ethics training is new. Sexual harassment training was mandated by Cuomo (no small irony there) but it was offered online and thus vulnerable to cheating. Not anymore.
Next, Hochul must do something about the state’s weak ethics police.
She and the state Legislature should scrap the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) and replace it with an independent watchdog that will bark.
JCOPE allowed Cuomo to make a $5 million COVID book deal without even a vote of the commission — a decision it is reconsidering now that Cuomo is out of power. That alone speaks volumes about the former governor’s sway.
JCOPE also voted Thursday to allow the state Attorney General to investigate a leak of confidential information to Cuomo about his longtime associate Joe Percoco — who is now in jail for taking bribes. The state Inspector General, an anti-corruption investigator appointed by the governor, already decided there was nothing improper there. But she never even interviewed key players, including Cuomo.
Remember, it fell to former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara to make corruption cases against former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos. And it took Attorney General Letitia James to uncover the real number of nursing home deaths from COVID and to investigate the sexual harassment allegations that led to Cuomo’s resignation.
The AG also could be part of the solution to corruption in Albany.
Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick was co-chair of Cuomo’s Moreland Commission on Public Corruption. The commission is back in the news as another victim of the former governor’s bullying tactics. Fitzpatrick says Cuomo’s inner circle tried, and failed, to meddle in the commission’s investigations. Cuomo disbanded it before it could issue a final report.
