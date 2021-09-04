New York state editorial roundup: Cuomo's $18M war chest, Hochul starts strong

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned from office in disgrace, but there are 18 million reasons to believe he will remain a force in state politics.

His campaign war chest, presumably amassed for an attempt to win a fourth term in office, is the largest among state politicians, and New York law gives Mr. Cuomo far too much leeway on how to use it.

In fact, a recent Politico report says Mr. Cuomo intends to use the $18 million “to mount a campaign of retribution against his perceived political enemies,” including the woman who replaced him — Gov. Kathy Hochul, his former lieutenant governor — and Democrats who called for him to resign after sexual harassment allegations. The money, in other words, will become a sort of vengeance fund.

We very much doubt that most of Mr. Cuomo’s donors would want their contributions used that way, but they have little recourse. Sure, they can ask for their money back, as state Sen. Liz Kruger urged them to do, but Mr. Cuomo is under no obligation to honor such requests.

Nor does he seem inclined to voluntarily return the money, as other disgraced politicians forced from office, including former Gov. Eliot Spitzer and former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, have