New York state editorial roundup: Cuomo's end, keep I-81 project rolling, Cuomo unfit for office

Earlier this year, beset by allegations of sexual harassment, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo requested an independent, outside review of the accusations. And he asked the public to reserve judgment until that probe was completed.

Now the results of the investigation are out, and they are brutal for Cuomo. The probe overseen by Attorney General Letitia James revealed disturbing behavior by the governor toward multiple women, most of whom were state employees. Some of his actions were egregious. Taken together, they form a clear and pervasive pattern of harassment. On top of that, members of his staff and other associates engaged in acts of bullying and intimidation directed at some of the victims in retaliation for coming forward.

All in all, it is a stunning fall from grace for the scion of one of New York’s most hallowed political names.

Cuomo concluded his pretaped rebuttal with another familiar call: There is much work to be done to lead New York out of the pandemic, he said, and to rebuild, reopen and re-imagine the state. We can do it together, he implored, enlisting his fellow New Yorkers in his struggle to survive. “I know the strength and character of New Yorkers,” he said.