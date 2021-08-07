New York state editorial roundup: Cuomo's end, keep I-81 project rolling, Cuomo unfit for office

Earlier this year, beset by allegations of sexual harassment, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo requested an independent, outside review of the accusations. And he asked the public to reserve judgment until that probe was completed.
Now the results of the investigation are out, and they are brutal for Cuomo. The probe overseen by Attorney General Letitia James revealed disturbing behavior by the governor toward multiple women, most of whom were state employees. Some of his actions were egregious. Taken together, they form a clear and pervasive pattern of harassment. On top of that, members of his staff and other associates engaged in acts of bullying and intimidation directed at some of the victims in retaliation for coming forward.
All in all, it is a stunning fall from grace for the scion of one of New York’s most hallowed political names.
Cuomo concluded his pretaped rebuttal with another familiar call: There is much work to be done to lead New York out of the pandemic, he said, and to rebuild, reopen and re-imagine the state. We can do it together, he implored, enlisting his fellow New Yorkers in his struggle to survive. “I know the strength and character of New Yorkers,” he said.
He is right that considerable challenges loom. It will be a difficult task for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to keep the state moving forward. But as Cuomo himself understands, the difficulty of making change is not reason enough to avoid it.
If Cuomo loves his state as much as he professes, he would understand that there may be a time soon for someone else to lead it.
— Newsday
It’s been three years, almost to the day, since the editorial board urged the Central New York region to get behind a “community grid” solution to replacing Interstate 81 through downtown Syracuse.
In a rare front-page editorial, “Let’s unite Syracuse: Replace I-81 with a community grid” (July 29, 2018), we argued that taking down the aging elevated highway would connect and revitalize neglected city neighborhoods, open up land for new development, make amends for the historical wrong of siting the interstate through the 15th Ward, and put Syracuse on a path to growth for the future. Many community leaders and institutions answered our call to get off the fence and advocate for the grid.
The New York state Department of Transportation concurred. In April 2019, the state selected the community grid as its preferred option, rejecting a replacement viaduct as too disruptive and a tunnel as outlandishly expensive. More public meetings, more public comments and then … Covid-19 caused yet another delay on a journey that was already 10 years long.
Today, the $2 billion I-81 project is finally moving again. Last month, NYSDOT put out a new version of its plans — thousands of pages of text, drawings, charts, maps, and even a nifty animation of downtown without the viaduct. Now begins a public comment period lasting into mid-September, with at least eight public hearings and an informational open house to stimulate more discussion.
We’re glad to see NYSDOT offering additional opportunities for the public to see and touch the newest iteration of the plans, to ask questions of real people and to invite them to express their views. There is plenty in the DEIS for everyone to chew on — and not everyone has the time or patience to read all 15,000 pages of it online or at the public library.
We’ll be the first to say NYSDOT’s plans are not perfect. It’s critical that you don’t miss this last chance to shape the region’s biggest construction project in generations. Attend the open house. Go to a public hearing in person or virtually. Talk to your elected officials. Submit your comments to NYSDOT.
Momentum is behind the community grid. Let’s make it better and make it happen the right way for our city and region.
— Advance Media New York
If Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo were the CEO of a corporation, or the director of a nonprofit, or even the commissioner of a state agency who had been accused of sexual harassment, he would have spent the past five months working from home as the allegations were weighed by independent investigators.
And on Tuesday, he would have received a curt call from the human resources department seeking to make arrangements for him to drop off his card key and retrieve the boxed-up personal effects from his former office.
Instead, the governor was empowered to respond to the results of a five-month investigation overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James’ office with a taxpayer-funded video statement in which he called a current staffer who has accused him of groping her a liar, and said that a former aide outraged by Mr. Cuomo’s questions about her sex life had wildly misinterpreted his attempts to comfort her.
We do not expect Mr. Cuomo to resign from office; he is clearly beyond shame. The state Assembly needs to formally vote to proceed with impeachment, an action that would remove the governor from office until the full Legislature and the members of the Court of Appeals can sit in judgment on him. We are encouraged by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s statement that the report’s findings are “gut-wrenching,” but now is the time to display actual guts.
— Albany Times Union