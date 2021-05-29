New York state editorial roundup: Cut the lights in Albany, new policing tool, ugly politics

Paralyzing traffic. Families unable to get to their own front doors. Damage to the Washington Park ecosystem. Frustration. Resentment. Capital Holiday Lights in the Park might be a beacon of Christmas spirit, but midtown Albany residents aren’t feeling it.

Frankly, we don’t blame them. None of us would want the kind of traffic the event brings — as many as 125,000 visitors last year — in our neighborhoods. The show has grown too big for its locale, and something has to give.

With every neighborhood association around the park against the event, and with the city calling for changes, the Police Athletic League has said it wants to “thoughtfully address” residents’ concerns. If they’re sincere in wanting to find a solution, they need to be thinking big.

Could they limit the number of vehicles per night with a ticketing system? Could they create a safe way for pedestrians to see the show — not just at limited hours or on scattered evenings, but throughout the event? Could visitors who come by car be shuttled by trolley from a state parking facility? Everything should be on the table, because meaningful change is what’s needed here — something to bring down the scale of this event.

Or there’s another solution: Move it out of the park.