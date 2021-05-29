New York state editorial roundup: Cut the lights in Albany, new policing tool, ugly politics

Paralyzing traffic. Families unable to get to their own front doors. Damage to the Washington Park ecosystem. Frustration. Resentment. Capital Holiday Lights in the Park might be a beacon of Christmas spirit, but midtown Albany residents aren’t feeling it.
Frankly, we don’t blame them. None of us would want the kind of traffic the event brings — as many as 125,000 visitors last year — in our neighborhoods. The show has grown too big for its locale, and something has to give.
With every neighborhood association around the park against the event, and with the city calling for changes, the Police Athletic League has said it wants to “thoughtfully address” residents’ concerns. If they’re sincere in wanting to find a solution, they need to be thinking big.
Could they limit the number of vehicles per night with a ticketing system? Could they create a safe way for pedestrians to see the show — not just at limited hours or on scattered evenings, but throughout the event? Could visitors who come by car be shuttled by trolley from a state parking facility? Everything should be on the table, because meaningful change is what’s needed here — something to bring down the scale of this event.
Or there’s another solution: Move it out of the park.
Holiday Lights is PAL’s primary fundraiser for their after-school and youth sports programs. The event is deservedly popular. Good for PAL for being willing to work this out. If they, the city and the neighbors can find a solution everyone can live with, great. If not, then it’s time to flip the switch — and take this event elsewhere.
— Albany Times Union
They’re nerve-wracking scenes.
A man, clearly in distress and acting erratically, has been running in traffic at night.
A male suspect, intoxicated and violent, has been threatening his wife and children.
They’re the types of police calls that have gained national attention in recent years: where a suspect has to be halted and restrained for their own and other’s safety.
How to handle those situations while keeping the officers, suspects and bystanders safe is a question of our time with few easy answers.
But WRAP Technologies, the creators of the BolaWrap remote restraint device, might have one possible piece of that puzzle.
Firing a length of Kevlar cord at a suspect’s legs, the device aims to quickly restrain the subject while minimizing the potential for harm.
Naturally, one can’t help but look at the little yellow box and think of the last major “restrain from a distance” policing tool: the taser.
But nearly half a century after the first Taser prototype was invented, research such as a 2012 study in the journal Circulation has shown that the device’s shocks have the potential to cause serious injuries and medical conditions including cardiac arrest.
The less intense methods of tools like the BolaWrap seem designed to directly address those concerns.
The question of non-lethal and less-than-lethal policing is a puzzle that will take many different pieces to solve: a mix of policy, training and technology.
There will be critics on all sides picking this device apart for not being enough to solve the question of policing in the United States.
With that often being a question of life and death, they are right to do so.
— Plattsburgh Press-Republican
In electoral politics, to the victor go the spoils.
But some Democrats are going to unreasonable lengths to enjoy the spoils of their electoral victories.
Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, R-Jamestown, recently exhorted Democrats in the Assembly to include Republicans on a cyberbullying task force. The group would have included five appointees by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and two each by Senate and Assembly leadership.
When Goodell asked Assemblywoman Didi Barrett, sponsor of the bill, why Republicans had been left off the task force, Barrett said there was representation from the Assembly, Senate and governor’s office and no more members were needed.
“So my question, again, is why do we not have an appointment from the minority leader in each house as well?” Goodell asked.
“Because elections have consequences,” Barrett responded.
What a bunch of poppycock. Elections mean a party has the right to lead and set a direction, not completely disregard anyone with differing viewpoints. Such winner-takes-all politics permeates federal and state politics to the detriment of the residents on whose behalf elected politicians are supposed to be working. Barrett’s caustic statement on the Assembly floor is no different than President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden governing through executive order because, as President Obama said in 2010 to Republican Congress members, “elections have consequences.”
Republicans haven’t always behaved well, and we’re sure Democrats have had more than their fill of the GOP’s constant efforts to end Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive power, the GOP’s hammering of Democrats over how COVID was handled in nursing homes and countless other partisan attacks.
In the end, it takes two to tango — and this dance is getting uglier by the year.
— Jamestown Post-Journal