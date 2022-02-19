New York state editorial roundup: Debate silenced, beyond ignorance, school masking

Upstate New York’s influence on the State Legislature has been waning for years.

Of course, we all knew that. But a decision made at the start of the legislative session is reducing your voice in the state Assembly to barely a whisper. Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples Stokes, D-Buffalo and Assembly majority leader, and her fellow Democrats passed a rules change limiting debate in legislation being considered on the Assembly floor to 16 of the Assembly’s 145 members and to only five minutes per member. Peoples-Stokes justified the move by reasoning the Assembly can pass more legislation if it spends less time on floor debates.

That may be true — but much of the legislation passing through the Assembly now is close to useless. The first month of the legislative session has seen 286 bills passed in the Assembly. Assembly members often rush through many of these bills because they are either for local issues relating to a specific Assembly district or they are non-controversial items that are passed with little opposition. Changing the Assembly rules isn’t about pushing through more legislation that most state residents don’t really care about.

It’s not even about helping Democrats get what they want. With a supermajority of both legislative chambers, Republicans can do very little to prevent Democrats from passing legislation outside of legal challenges.

Being a Republican in the state Legislature is about working behind the scenes to influence legislation and, if that doesn’t work, saying your piece on the Assembly floor so that the record can show your opposition. Democrats don’t want to hear that opposition any more, so they decided to change the Assembly’s rules to keep any opposition to an absolute minimum.

The bigger question is this — why spend so much time pushing legislation that aims to get as many people voting as possible only to silence the legislators they elect? Why should people vote if the chances are good their elected Assembly representative won’t be able to speak out on the major issues that come before the Assembly?

If Democrats really believed in the policies they are passing in the state Assembly, they wouldn’t be working so hard to limit debate on the big issues.

— Dunkirk Evening Observer

In a bizarre tirade likening charter schools to COVID, Assemblyman Phil Ramos exposed himself and like-minded Democratic lawmakers as beyond ignorant.

“Charter schools have kind of taken on the characteristics of coronavirus. We create a vaccine, and they morph into something else,” like the Delta and Omicron variants, Ramos (D-Central Islip) charged.

Oh, and since it was an NAACP-sponsored forum, he threw in the claim that charters impose “a discriminatory system on our people.” He also called the charter movement a bunch of “poverty pimps.”

His actual gripe, it turns out, is that a second charter school just got OK’d to open in his area, offering families a chance to escape from the 7,500-student Central Islip school district, where (per State Education Department data) just 39% of black and 40% of white third-graders test as proficient in English, and only 29% of Hispanics. The math scores are terrible, too.

Charters, in short, offer hope for the kids, but trouble for the schools that Ramos’ teacher-union pals control. He only sees someone stealing the students as if the regular system owns them and the taxpayer funds that are supposed to support their education.

Families see liberation, but Ramos & Co. only see someone taking their control away.

— New York Post

Stephen Penhollow, Falconer Central School superintendent, is asking the question that is on the collective mind of all school students and their parents — what will the state’s next round of guidance be for schools?

State officials have renewed the mask mandate for schools until at least early March. But even if mask mandates are lifted then, that doesn’t necessarily mean school will return to normal as everyone knew it before March 2020.

“I don’t know if they know what the plan is because this pandemic has seemed to have thrown everyone curve balls at one point or another,” Penhollow said during a recent board meeting. “But a lot of schools are starting to look at when this ends, how are we going to come out of this? What is it going to look like, so we can be prepared.”

Maureen Donahue, Southwestern Central School superintendent, recently remarked to board members that there are children whose parents started kindergarten two years ago and haven’t yet been inside one of Southwestern’s buildings. Those children are now in second grade, and parents haven’t spent the type of time in a school building with their children that they typically would. And while many schools use apps to communicate with parents, there is no replacement for face-to-face contact between teachers, students and parents.

In our opinion, state officials not only need to make a decision on masks, but on the other guidelines schools have to deal with. And school officials who haven’t already done so need to begin welcoming the public back into school buildings.

The time has come to learn to live with COVID rather than let COVID run our lives. Nowhere is that more true than in our schools.

— Jamestown Post-Journal