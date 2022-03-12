New York state editorial roundup: Done with Cuomo, NY ethics, sleazy Stefanik

Disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo took to the pulpit Sunday not to beg forgiveness but preach fire and brimstone on the “political sharks” who supposedly drove him from office.

He claimed to be “truly, truly sorry” and that he “learned a powerful lesson,” but only because he hadn’t “appreciated” changing norms in the workplace.

He actually said his “behavior has been the same for 40 years in public life” (which suggests that dozens more women have ugly tales to tell), which turned out to be “the problem.”

Among other things, this also means he’s still stonewalling on his deadly care-home orders, issued to protect a big-donating special interest at the expense of vulnerable elderly and special-needs New Yorkers.

“I’ve gone through a difficult period the past few months. I resigned as governor, the press roasted me, my colleagues were ridiculed, my brother was fired,” Cuomo moaned. “It was ugly. It was probably the toughest time of my life.”

Cry us a river!

“God isn’t finished with me yet,” he insisted. Maybe not, but the voters are: Polling shows a majority believe the accusations, even if he’s escaped prosecution.

In the Siena survey, 58% say they believe Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women as governor against just 21% who think him innocent.

Cuomo’s spending big from the millions that special interests put in his political war chest in his salad days to try reversing those numbers. If he ever decides to try earning real redemption, he’ll donate that fortune to a genuinely good cause.

— New York Post

What is it about the Joint Commission on Public Ethics that’s made it state government’s hot potato?

JCOPE, in particular a scandal involving a leak of information from its deliberations, seems to be the thing that investigative authorities don’t want to even touch.

First it was the Office of the Inspector General, which seemed to go out of its way to botch an investigation of the leak. Now it’s Attorney General Letitia James, who for all appearances has yet to even look at the matter.

This concerns an apparent violation of a law that keeps many internal deliberations of JCOPE a secret, including votes by the commission on whether to undertake an investigation.

Such a vote is believed to have come up in a Jan. 29, 2019, meeting that addressed the question of whether JCOPE would look into possible misuse of public resources in then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office by a top aide, Joe Percoco. In a federal corruption trial concerning his role in a bribery scandal, it was revealed that Mr. Percoco had been making calls to campaign staff at his former desk in the governor’s office when he was supposed to be on leave to work on the governor’s 2014 reelection effort. Beyond Mr. Percoco’s actions were questions about who else — such as Mr. Cuomo — might have been aware of this alleged misuse of public resources.

After the 2019 meeting, Mr. Cuomo is said to have called Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to berate him over how his appointees on the commission had voted.

It is a misdemeanor to leak confidential information from JCOPE. The panel’s top staffer reported the matter to the inspector general’s office.

The investigation concluded that the leak was unsubstantiated, and little wonder: Incredibly, the two prime witnesses, Mr. Cuomo and Mr. Heastie, had not been interviewed.

JCOPE last year asked for the probe to be reopened. The inspector general declined. So it asked the attorney general. Ms. James’ office responded that the request wasn’t made properly. JCOPE asked again. That was in September. It’s been waiting ever since.

— Albany Times Union

When Donald Trump was running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga, had serious concerns.

Perhaps most unpalatable of all for Stefanik, an ostensible foreign policy expert who once worked at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, was Trump’s reckless, ignorant kowtowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin and half-cocked remarks about dismantling NATO and stealing Iraq’s oil.

Trump of course won his party’s nomination, and around this time Stefanik adopted a new persona seemingly pulled from one of Trump’s cameos in pro wrestling: taunting, smearing and sneering at her critics, as if politics is nothing more serious than mere showmanship.

Stefanik’s new persona bolstered her campaign fundraising efforts, especially around the time of Trump’s first impeachment trial. The evidence was cut and dry: Trump threatened to withhold vital defense assistance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unless he agreed to launch a phony investigation of Joe Biden’s family as he sought the Democratic nomination to run against Trump.

By now, Stefanik’s transformation from a conscientious, traditional Republican to the sleaziest sort of politician was complete. Her response to the existential threat Putin and Trump posed to democracy itself? To smear the witnesses testifying against Trump, such as retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Iraq War veteran and Purple Heart recipient whose family fled from Soviet Ukraine in 1979. It was a calculating career move for Stefanik.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has made it clear who was on the right side of history all along. Readers should remember this as Stefanik — perhaps spurred by a guilty conscience — attempts to pin responsibility for this tragedy on President Joe Biden, who has proven to be a steady hand and a thorn in Putin’s side in rallying a coalition to help the Ukrainians fend him off.

— Oneonta Daily Star