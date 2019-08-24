Republicans are worried about their re-election prospects in 2020, and one result is a frenzy to "do something" on high drug prices. Yet two of the latest ideas are standbys of the left: foreign importation and pricing penalties, which are more about politics than results for patients.
The Trump Administration says it intends to explore ways "to allow safe importation of certain prescription drugs to lower prices and reduce out of pocket costs for American patients," as Health and Human Services said in a press release.
One problem: Canada. The country is disinclined to siphon off its drug supply to American patients. By one analysis, if merely 20% of U.S. prescriptions were filled in Canada, the country's drug supply would be exhausted in less than 200 days. Reuters last month obtained documents showing the Canadian government discussing how to stop U.S. importation that could create shortages.
Savings would be illusory in any case. HHS excludes from importation: controlled substances, biological products, infused drugs, intravenously injected drugs, drugs inhaled during surgery and certain others.
Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley 's Finance Committee has passed bipartisan drug-pricing legislation with provisions that include capping out-of-pocket costs for seniors in Medicare Part D, the prescription drug benefit. The point is to reorganize the benefit's structure in more rational ways, and much of it is worthwhile.
But one problem involves Medicaid. Drug manufacturers by law owe Medicaid steep rebates—for most patented drugs, 23.1% of the average manufactured price or one prescribed by a formula, whichever is higher. Drug makers pay an additional rebate if the drug's price increases faster than inflation. Total rebates are capped at 100% of the average manufactured price.
Drugs for diabetes, oncology and other maladies have hit this rebate maximum. Congress is now proposing to increase rebate limits to 125% of the average manufactured price. In other words, for Medicaid to cover a drug, some companies would have to pay the government. These losses would be recouped by higher prices in commercial markets. A bigger rebate won't help Medicaid beneficiaries, whose out-of-pocket drug costs are capped at a few dollars for a prescription.
These arguments haven't stopped Congress for two reasons: One is that the penalties raise revenue that Congress can spend elsewhere. The second is that both parties want drug companies as a punching bag. Drug companies deserve criticism for abetting ObamaCare and some pricing excesses, but much of the recent assault is demagoguery.
— Wall Street Journal
The cities of Niagara Falls and Lockport finally have something good in common.
Both communities recently received $10 million in state funding apiece to support various revitalization efforts.
For the Falls, Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds will be focused on spurring sound development on and near the Main Street corridor, with an emphasis on ways to better capitalize on the ongoing removal of the northern section of the Robert Moses Parkway and the recreational benefits offered by the natural wonder that is the Niagara Gorge.
In Lockport, state dollars from the same initiative have been earmarked for a series of projects aimed at better utilizing significant properties, including the former Spalding Mill, the Historic Post Office building and the F&M building, just to name a few.
There are arguments to be made that communities like Niagara Falls and Lockport would be better served by the state government staying out of their business and creating a more welcoming private-sector investment environment by cutting costs and lowering taxes.
While the position has merit, under the current Democratic administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo the state has chosen a different path, one that involves various communities and regions competing for available state dollars by putting forth ideas that offer the "best bang for the buck" in terms of economic redevelopment potential.
For the first time in what seems like a very long time, both the Falls and Lockport have been able to not only demonstrate their need but also their ability to put forth projects that are worthy of state support.
— Niagara Gazette
The discussion over whether or not New York state should continue requiring its students to pass five Regents examinations before graduating from high school misses a larger point.
For too many students, the work they do from kindergarten through 12th grade isn't preparing them for life after high school, regardless of whether they pass five Regents tests or use one of the state's many alternate pathways to graduation. We know this is true from what we hear from the business community and from colleges.
Businesses have lamented for years the declining number of people entering the workforce with simple soft skills like the ability to show up on time, to show up consistently for more than a couple of weeks at a time, to pass a drug test and to deal appropriately with customers. Colleges, meanwhile, are spending more and more time teaching remedial skills because the students they're admitting often times can't handle college-level work. That means the state Board of Regents' one-year timeline to come up with a plan to decide how to determine a student's readiness to graduate from high school is achievable only because it predetermines that everything that happens before graduation is working properly. We know that isn't true.
Rather than try to shoehorn this process into a year and declare victory while actually achieving nothing, the Board of Regents should take its time and make sure that a high school diploma actually means a student has the skills to enter college or the job market and have a chance of succeeding.
— Adirondack Daily Enterprise