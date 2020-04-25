New York state editorial roundup: Earth Day at 50, be reasonable about reopening, COVID-19 and climate change

In the weeks leading up to Earth Day, the White House rolled back tougher curbs on automobile emissions, despite its own agencies’ projections that the move would increase premature deaths. The Environmental Protection Agency said it would stop tracking factory and power plant pollution citing, of all things, the coronavirus crisis. The administration also reduced limits on carbon-dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants, and allowed coal companies to dump more debris in streams. And it weakened regulations on oil and coal-fired power plant emissions of mercury and other toxins by changing how the costs and benefits of such rules are calculated in a way that could make it more difficult to regulate other pollutants in the future.
This week, the administration decided against tightening limits on emissions of industrial soot, the nation’s most widespread deadly pollutant, despite recommendations from EPA staff scientists to lower the limits, and finalized a new rule that reduces the number of wetlands and streams protected by the Clean Water Act.
This zeal to reduce regulations will have real consequences. Dirty air and dirty water always do. New evidence even shows a link to COVID-19.
The coal, gas and oil industries have been the beneficiaries of the White House’s policies. The losers are the American people, whose health and safety the government is supposed to protect. Ponder that during this Earth Day.
— Newsday
It is easy to dismiss those protesting stay in place policies related to COVID-19 as wingnuts, whackadoodles or right-wing conspiracy theorists who don’t understand the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And, surely, there are some who fit that description among those who are flooding big cities and state capitols around the country.
But there are many who aren’t taking part in the protests who are quietly and earnestly waiting to get back to life as they knew it. They aren’t itching to get back to their regular lives because they’re greedy, selfish or too stupid to grasp the enormity of our nation’s situation with COVID-19. People who have struggled to get by four years are still struggling to get by now. Thanks to complications caused by the COVID-19-driven economic shutdown, getting by has gotten even more difficult. There is a population who is struggling through an overburdened unemployment system that still isn’t servicing everyone who needs help. They see bills piling up while income dwindles. And unlike the federal government, these people can’t print money. There will come a time when their bills come due. More immediately, they are struggling to put food on the table now. They are struggling to provide for their families. That’s why food pantries and soup kitchens are busier now than they’ve ever been.
The lack of a reopening plan and the imposition of another month of staying in place has heightened the economic anxiety many people are dealing with. They need to hear more from their elected officials than society can’t reopen because not enough testing is available. Open-ended platitides are no longer enough for many people to justify the sacrifices they are dealing with. And, to top it all off, when they try to speak up, they are shouted down for being ignorant or greedy or selfish.
People who want to see restrictions lifted aren’t stupid, scared or ignorant. They are blessed with common sense, and common sense tells them the status quo can’t continue forever.
— The Post-Journal
The COVID-19 crisis is helping us face ugly realities head-on and realize that sometimes, giant threats require a bigger-than-average responses from all of us as a whole. And climate change is a giant threat.
There are people who argue that the coronavirus is a hoax, or that it’s no worse than the flu. Likewise, there are those who argue that climate change is a hoax, or that it’s nothing we need to worry about. In both cases, these people are wrong — and foolish. To satisfy their own convenience or loyalties, they don’t look at the evidence all around the world. And as the crisis worsens, they don’t do anything to help themselves and the world around them.
Those who deny COVID-19 either don’t know, don’t believe or don’t care that more than 150,000 people have died worldwide — more than 14,000 in New York state alone. The death toll grows daily.
The evidence of climate change is also plain. The Arctic Ocean’s ice covering is melting rapidly. So is Greenland’s ice sheet, as well as Antarctica’s ice shelves and glaciers all over the planet. Ocean temperatures are rising, and ocean salinity is dropping due to all the ice melt. More than half of the coral on our planet’s seas has died off. On land, this past decade was the warmest on record, and the two hottest years on record (records generally go back to the 1800s) were in the last five: 2016 and 2019.
We as a society broke out of out comfort zones to take action about COVID-19 when it became too big and too local to ignore. Likewise, you can bet our business and government leaders will take action when Wall Street is underwater. It is inevitable we will eventually be forced into action on climate change. It will get bad, but it will be less bad if we take bigger steps sooner.
Since human activity caused climate change, and human activity can alleviate it, the responsibility for our planet and all its life forms lies with those of us humans who happen to be alive at this moment in history. We can save ourselves, our future generations and the planet, if we behave in a way that prioritizes long-term consequences over short-term gratification.
The choice is ours.
— Adirondack Daily Enterprise
