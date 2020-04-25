New York state editorial roundup: Earth Day at 50, be reasonable about reopening, COVID-19 and climate change

But there are many who aren’t taking part in the protests who are quietly and earnestly waiting to get back to life as they knew it. They aren’t itching to get back to their regular lives because they’re greedy, selfish or too stupid to grasp the enormity of our nation’s situation with COVID-19. People who have struggled to get by four years are still struggling to get by now. Thanks to complications caused by the COVID-19-driven economic shutdown, getting by has gotten even more difficult. There is a population who is struggling through an overburdened unemployment system that still isn’t servicing everyone who needs help. They see bills piling up while income dwindles. And unlike the federal government, these people can’t print money. There will come a time when their bills come due. More immediately, they are struggling to put food on the table now. They are struggling to provide for their families. That’s why food pantries and soup kitchens are busier now than they’ve ever been.