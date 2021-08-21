New York state editorial roundup: Election equality, rental assistance, fair decisions

New York’s upcoming redistricting will test whether lawmakers are committed to fairness.

Among the consequences of the changes is this: The upcoming redrawing of legislative and congressional districts is likely to be contentious — and the temptation to play games in drawing them will be strong.

Gerrymandering, of course, is how politics has long been played by both political parties, leading to districts with notoriously absurd shapes. And with Republicans controlling most state legislatures nationally, there are predictions that congressional districts redrawn to favor the GOP will be all the party needs to retake the House.

For Democrats in Albany, then, the temptation will be to fight fire with fire. Rather than draw fair districts that are compact, contiguous and make visual sense, they’ll be tempted to gerrymander out a Republican or two.

Self-interest will also be at work, of course, given that legislative districts drawn to the benefit of Democrats could solidify party majorities in the state Assembly and Senate, perhaps guaranteeing one-party rule.

But Democrats must resist the temptation. They must let New York’s “independent” commission, tasked with fairly redrawing the lines, do its work without interference.