New York state editorial roundup: Election equality, rental assistance, fair decisions

New York’s upcoming redistricting will test whether lawmakers are committed to fairness.
Among the consequences of the changes is this: The upcoming redrawing of legislative and congressional districts is likely to be contentious — and the temptation to play games in drawing them will be strong.
Gerrymandering, of course, is how politics has long been played by both political parties, leading to districts with notoriously absurd shapes. And with Republicans controlling most state legislatures nationally, there are predictions that congressional districts redrawn to favor the GOP will be all the party needs to retake the House.
For Democrats in Albany, then, the temptation will be to fight fire with fire. Rather than draw fair districts that are compact, contiguous and make visual sense, they’ll be tempted to gerrymander out a Republican or two.
Self-interest will also be at work, of course, given that legislative districts drawn to the benefit of Democrats could solidify party majorities in the state Assembly and Senate, perhaps guaranteeing one-party rule.
But Democrats must resist the temptation. They must let New York’s “independent” commission, tasked with fairly redrawing the lines, do its work without interference.
After all, it’s an abuse of power when a political party manipulates how election districts are drawn and essentially chooses which voters it wants. Worse, the scheming contributes to a sense among voters that a rigged system isn’t worth trusting, or participating in.
Uncompetitive districts also lead to extremism and discourage bipartisanship, because they require politicians cater only to their base. Even a glance at Congress shows how destructive growing partisanship has been. Competitive districts, by contrast, are good for democracy.
— Albany Times Union
Albany is sitting on billions in federal money meant for tenants and landlords, a new audit out Monday from state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli shows. Yet instead of moving to hand out the funds faster, lawmakers are simply eyeing a new ban on evictions, which will only further hurt both groups.
Of the state’s $2.6 billion in federal rent-bailout money, less than $100 million has been doled out, the report found — only 4% of the total. Just 7,000 families have received help, of 168,000 applications for assistance.
“There are billions in federal aid to help renters who fell behind on payments in the pandemic, but this money isn’t getting to them,” DiNapoli said. “The state can and must do a better job getting this aid into the hands of New Yorkers that could face evictions.”
Yet rather than pushing the Cuomo administration to speed up payments, Albany lawmakers are contemplating an extension of the state’s current eviction ban, which expires at the end of the month. That will leave landlords hanging.
Last week, the US Supreme Court blocked a portion of New York’s eviction moratorium. And on Monday, a half-dozen lawmakers called for an emergency session of the Legislature to pass a new eviction moratorium. Meanwhile, landlords have their own bills to pay; they get no such moratorium.
Besides hurting building owners, a failure to get out the money by Sept. 30 puts it at risk, under a federal use-it-or-lose-it deadline.
“There is enormous need from tenants who fear losing their homes and landlords who need rental assistance to keep their buildings running,” pleads Judith Goldiner, the top attorney at the left-leaning Legal Aid Society. “And it’s simply horrifying that months after applications began, only 7,000 households have gotten rent paid.”
She’s right. And another eviction ban would only make matters worse. Get moving, Albany.
— New York Post
The New York State Fair opened Friday. The fair is an apt metaphor for where we are in the Covid-19 pandemic: stuck in an uneasy limbo between a desire to squeeze every last drop of fun out of summer and the risks of doing so amid another surge of the virus.
That adds a layer of decision-making on top of the usual fair choices. This year, fairgoers will be evaluating how crowded is too crowded, whether to bring the kids, if taking the bus with a bunch of strangers is the best way to go, or if it’s wise to skip the fair entirely.
Given the crowds at other summer events, we expect fair die-hards will not be deterred. Just know before you go: Everyone must wear a mask indoors, by order of the county executive. If you’re not vaccinated, the advice is to wear a mask indoors and out to protect yourself (and others) from the highly contagious Delta variant. Kids under 12, too young to be vaccinated, should wear masks, too.
The fair is doing what it can to mitigate the spread of Covid-19: offering on-site testing and vaccinations, spacing out vendors and rides, cleaning high-use areas frequently, eliminating cash sales of tickets and parking passes, and spreading out musical acts between the Chevy Court stage and the relatively new Chevy Park stage. The gates will open later, at 11 a.m., and close earlier, at 10 p.m.
If you decide to go, it’s up to you to protect yourself, your loved ones and your fellow fairgoers. Get vaccinated, if you haven’t done it already. Wear a mask. Play it smart. Have a good time.
— Advance Media New York