For all their moral posturing, the kids who delayed last Saturday’s Yale-Harvard game were a smug and silly bunch.
The main demand was for the schools to divest from fossil fuels, a beyond simplistic “solution” to a genuine challenge. Mitigating climate change requires global reductions in CO2 emissions, but the issues are far more nuanced than the last great divestment battle, targeting apartheid in South Africa.
Indeed, obsessing about carbon emissions as utterly satanic is all about First World privilege: The Third World is still struggling to escape poverty, and sees no way to do so without burning a lot of oil and even coal.
So most of the kids who stopped play for an hour were just posturing in ignorance.
Nor were they remotely daring: Climate-change extremism is common “wisdom” on Ivy campuses, so much so that members of both teams spoke up in support of a protest that left them finishing the game in the dark.
Of the 148 students and alums from both schools who charged onto the field, only the 42 who refused all orders to leave got ticketed, for misdemeanor disorderly conduct — and there’s no way either school will actually punish them.
We have some sympathy for the few protesters who sought to highlight China’s horrific treatment of its Uyghur minority, and those complaining about the schools’ unseemly investment in Puerto Rican debt.
But even those causes are ill-served by what was, essentially, the college version of a toddler’s meltdown.
— New York Post
You may have read that a judge has ordered that Don McGahn, the former White House counsel, must testify in response to a Congressional subpoena. What you probably didn’t read in the impeachment press is that the sweeping ruling essentially eliminates a right to confidentiality between a President and his most senior advisers.
“The primary takeaway from the past 250 years of recorded American history is that Presidents are not kings,” wrote Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in a ruling late Monday that was hailed far and wide as a victory over President Trump’s claim that close advisers have immunity from testifying.
The judge doesn’t stop there. She embraces a doctrine of Congressional supremacy that essentially says that even the President’s closest advisers must appear on Capitol Hill more or less on command. “With respect to senior-level presidential aides, absolute immunity from compelled congressional process simply does not exist,” Judge Jackson writes.
These aides may be able to withhold some “confidential, classified, or privileged information” in the national interest. But that doesn’t protect advisers like the general counsel from appearing on Capitol Hill, under penalty of contempt, to respond to the priorities of the current Congressional majority.
You don’t have to be a constitutional scholar to see the risks here. If advisers can be forced to appear before partisan opponents on demand, White House discussions are likely to become more circumspect. Presidents are likely to get less honest advice, and advisers will get less candid insight into a President’s views.
The Trump Administration says it will appeal, and we hope this goes to the Supreme Court. The Constitution’s separation of powers assumes co-equal branches that would each vigorously defend its own interests. It does not imagine that Presidents or their aides are vassals of Congress. The doctrines of executive privilege and adviser immunity were developed to protect Presidents from the encroachments of Congress. That immunity has its limits, but it can’t be that it “does not exist.” The risks here are to all future Presidents, not merely to the current unpopular one.
— Wall Street Journal
Quite often, public input meetings are attended by the same few dozen select people.
Those few dozen voices take on outsized importance because they are the only ones speaking. We hope that isn’t the case with four public meetings to be hosted by Mayor-elect Eddie Sundquist and his transition team in December. The meetings will focus on the four issues Sundquist and his transition team have identified as the top priorities for 2020: creating a city for the future, strengthening housing initiatives and supporting neighborhoods and tackling financial burdens.
We hope that council members in those areas have received invitations to attend. While many of the issues city residents have should have come up during the campaign, it wouldn’t hurt the mayor-elect to ask council members from the wards to be part of these public sessions as well. Not inviting the council could be seen as a snub and set the administration on a more difficult path before it even takes office.
Much like Mayor Sam Teresi did shortly after winning his first term as mayor, Sundquist is attacking the job with verve and energy. The mayor-elect has made clear that he wants to hear from the public and from the city workforce as he and his team begin forming a plan to address the city’s issues. Give Sundquist credit for making the transition team’s final report available to the public once it is completed.
We hope that attendance at the four public meetings encompasses more than the same 20 or 30 people who show up to everything. It would be good to hear from regular citizens about the issues as they see them, because it is entirely possible that the big issues identified by the transition team and the mayor-elect aren’t the issues that resonate the loudest with city residents.
— The Post-Journal