New York state editorial roundup: EMS crisis, stadium spending, justice reforms

There is no evidence to show the state Legislature is going to move quickly on legislation proposed by Port Chester Democrat Shelley Mayer to make emergency medical services an essential service local governments must provide.

And that’s good, because Mayer’s bill is not a simple one. What we do know is it would be a whopper of an unfunded mandate unless there is significant state dollars attached to help pay for it.

Just look at what’s happening in Chautauqua County and Jamestown as an example.

As The Post-Journal and OBSERVER reported recently, Chautauqua County’s fly car system has seen calls increase over the past four years from 1,851 in 2018 to 5,576 in 2021, with the program running an increasing deficit each year as well, starting at $467,239 in 2019 to $1,171,390 in 2021.

Jamestown firefighters are responding to an increasing number of EMS calls in Jamestown each year. Adding just four firefighters to help comes at a cost of more than $2 million a year. Few can argue with the need, but City Council members have a hard time figuring our where the money comes from when federal stimulus money runs out.

The EMS crisis is not limited to Jamestown and Chautauqua County. The system is broken. But any possible solution needs to discuss the money too, or else it isn’t a real solution.

— Dunkirk Evening Observer

After weeks of closed-door negotiations with the billionaire owners of the Buffalo Bills and Erie County officials, Gov. Kathy Hochul is sticking New York taxpayers with a record $850 million in subsidies for a new $1.4 billion football stadium.

The scheme creates a new state entity, the Erie County Stadium Corp., that will lease the arena to the Bills while being on the hook for millions in yearly upkeep, maintenance and repairs. It’s a ridiculous giveaway to a wealthy and successful sports franchise that likely wasn’t going to leave the area.

Hochul is kicking in $600 million from state coffers, while fiscally anemic Erie County will use $75 million from a current surplus and borrow $175 million to cover the rest of its share. Talk about kicking the football down the proverbial road.

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-LI), who’s challenging Hochul, decried the deal as “the biggest tax giveaway for an NFL team in the history of the League . . . for eight home games a year.”

The $850 million deal surpasses the previous record subsidy for an NFL stadium, $750 million in public funding for the Las Vegas Raiders’ nearly $2 billion Allegiant Stadium.

The gov’s office protests that the deal works out to about 61% in public financing, “well below other recent NFL stadium deals in comparable markets.” Even if true, that doesn’t make it right.

Hochul also claims the project will create 10,000 union jobs and that the projected tax revenue and overall economic impact from the stadium will more than offset the taxpayers’ contribution. If economic development were that easy, New York wouldn’t be littered with the last governor’s AndyLand fiascos.

Hochul may well use her limited leverage over the Legislature to get the gift to her beloved hometown Bills into the state budget now being finalized. If she gets this but no criminal-justice fixes, she’ll go down in history as the temporary governor who saved the Bills but failed New York’s people.

— New York Post

In a perfect criminal justice system, every case would get full attention from prosecutors, defense attorneys and judges. Justice would be truly blind, especially to race, and judges would be able to discern, with consistent perfection and no personal bias, who is likely to show up for their court appearances, who is a flight risk, who is a danger to individuals or the community.

A strong support system would be in place to ensure defendants who are not held in jail while their cases proceed behave themselves and make all their court dates.

But that’s not the system we have, or are ever likely to have. Our system is overburdened. Those without the means for a private attorney rely on harried public defenders. Prosecutors need to rely on the information they get from police and can’t treat every case as the one that could make their career. Judges are human, with all the biases, conscious and subconscious, that come with it. And defendants — supposedly presumed innocent until proven guilty — often languish behind bars before trial if they’re poor, even though people charged with the same crimes, or worse, go free pending trial simply because they have enough money to buy their way out of jail.

Bail reform was an attempt to fix some of that.

But it wasn’t perfect.

The reality is that crime is up — not just in New York, but in states that didn’t reform bail laws. So blaming bail reform for rising crime is absurd.

But a rise in crime is a rise in crime, percentages notwithstanding. Public concern is focused, rightly or wrongly, on crimes committed by people who were released from custody without bail, and the governor and lawmakers would be negligent not to try to address this. And that should include far better data than there is now on patterns of arrests before and after bail reform.

We disagree, however, on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to make repeat appearance tickets — not necessarily convictions — in an 18-month period eligible for arrest, at an officer’s discretion. That threatens to return New York to a pattern of arresting people who may already be over-policed — particularly people of color — because of the very fact that they’ve been over-policed.

— Albany Times Union