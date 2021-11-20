New York state editorial roundup: End broadband fees, Cuomo's book, three is not a crowd

Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, was one of the first to call for the elimination of state fees on broadband internet infrastructure in state Transportation Department rights-of-way.

It won’t be his bill on the matter that gets passed. That distinction will likely go to Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner and Sen. Michelle Hinchey, Democrats who have, over the past month, introduced their own bills ending the fees.

In the end it doesn’t matter whose name is on the bills. The right-of-way fees for broadband should be eliminated. Borrello was right in 2020 when he argued that the fees are one factor in private companies shying away from broadband investment. He’s also right when he says, time and again, that the state’s profligate spending habits lead to the state increasing fees and regulations in hundreds of ways each year. The combined weight of these fees and regulations is becoming an increasingly heavy lift for the private sector to invest in new technologies like broadband or to provide new services.

It just so happens this particular fee is hurting the state’s efforts to build out broadband internet. This item was slipped quietly into the state budget a couple of years ago, and may be removed because broadband availability is something no one can argue against. However, other fees and regulations similarly slipped into budgets or as part of bigger bills will live on, and the weight on the private sector will just get heavier with each passing year.

— Dunkirk Evening News

The wheels of justice turn slowly, but for disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, they continue to grind: On Tuesday, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted 12-1 to revoke the OK of his $5 million pandemic book deal because a) it was never properly granted and b) Cuomo clearly violated the terms.

As JCOPE noted, it’s now plain that Cuomo used state government staffers and resources on the book, despite the terms of the initial approval.

JCOPE commissioners also noted they never had the chance to review or vote on Cuomo’s book proposal: The ethical approval came only from a staffer.

Still investigating the book deal are state Attorney General Letitia James, the FBI, the Brooklyn US Attorney’s Office and the state Assembly Judiciary Committee. Issues include whether the then-gov’s hope of personal gain played a role in the state’s prolonged coverup of the true COVID nursing-home death toll.

In theory, the ex-gov can reapply for JCOPE’s approval. Good luck with that.

Of course, Team Cuomo is crying foul. “The governor cannot be held responsible for internal decisions over recusals and approvals made by JCOPE,” claims Cuomo spokesthug Rich Azzopardi. Except that he showed time and again that he effectively controlled the “independent” watchdog.

“They truly are a J-JOKE,” sneers Azzopardi. Yet the real joke here is Cuomo’s so-called leadership. It’s refreshing to watch the chickens come home to roost.

— New York Post

Imagine Peter and Paul separated from Mary, or Larry and Curly without Moe. Imagine if there had been only two musketeers or merely a Kingston duo.

Clearly, some groups of three are meant to be, which is why a proposed congressional district that divides Schenectady from Troy and Albany feels plain wrong. Intertwined by geography, demography and many common interests, these three cities belong together, as they are in the current 20th Congressional District.

Yet that district’s borders are certain to change as part of the decennial redistricting process resulting from new census numbers. Indeed, New York’s slow population growth relative to other parts of the country means the state is losing a congressional seat, and the bipartisan Independent Redistricting Commission is currently haggling over how new boundaries should be drawn.

A draft proposal from Republicans on the panel would keep Albany, Troy and Schenectady together in a hook-shaped district that would also include Saugerties and Kingston but not Saratoga Springs or Amsterdam.

The plan by the commission Democrats, meanwhile, sticks Schenectady in a quasi-central New York district that includes Monticello, Schoharie, and Cooperstown, with Amsterdam in a separate North Country district. Albany, Troy and Saratoga Springs would be in a district that reaches southward to include Saugerties.

Democrat Paul Tonko of Amsterdam, who currently represents the 20th Congressional District, is separated from his district either way, and he therefore has a self-interested case for objecting. But the congressman has focused his concerns on the potential split-up of Albany, Troy and Schenectady, saying such a move would defy a legal mandate to keep communities of shared interests together.

“I think it would be very hard for someone to defend that kind of map before the courts,” Mr. Tonko told Times Union reporter Joshua Solomon, later adding, “It doesn’t seem to make sense.”

Nonsensical is right. Albany, Schenectady and Troy are in the same metropolitan statistical area and have a shared history and destiny. They often struggle with the same issues, including, in some neighborhoods, grinding poverty and disinvestment. Their futures are inextricably linked. They need a member of Congress looking out for their common interests.

Saratoga Springs, a gateway to the North Country, arguably has as much in common with Glens Falls as it does Albany. Dividing it from the other cites, then, would not be as consequential. But Schenectady belongs with Albany and Troy. This trio is stronger together.

— Albany Times Union