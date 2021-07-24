New York state editorial roundup: End court reform secrecy, 'emergency' won't stop gun violence

Of all the courts in New York, the one that reaches most intimately into people’s lives and tends to be the most controversial is Family Court. So when it comes to reforming it, one would think the state would be as transparent as possible.
Yet for reasons that elude us, the Cuomo administration has decided to erect a wall of secrecy around a commission created in June to — get this — “improve the fairness and transparency of the Family Court system.” Members of the 20-member panel are threatened with fines of $10,000 if they divulge “confidential” deliberations about the commission’s work.
This isn’t about specific cases, but about the day-to-day operations of the court and how it can best serve the public. What could possibly be confidential about that?
The administration doesn’t offer even a lame answer to that question, saying only that “many government deliberations occur in a mix of public and private settings.”
That doesn’t mean they have to. And in the case of a court, especially one that deals with child custody issues, divorce, juvenile delinquency and other deeply personal matters, a robust public discussion that defines the problems and need for reform from the start is entirely in order.
Why, exactly, does Gov. Andrew Cuomo need a first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency if the SAFE Act is as good as advertised?
Guns are still getting into the hands of those who use them to commit crimes when they shouldn't be to the point that gun violence is a serious issue in many communities throughout New York state. Shooting through June have increased 68% in New York City, while Albany has seen a 120% increase in shootings compared to its five-year average.
Those numbers are scary, but do they rise to the level of a state of emergency that requires giving Gov. Andrew Cuomo a new area over which to exercise unchecked authority?
They most certainly do not.
Gun violence has been a problem for years in some parts of the state, not a sudden disaster like a massive snowstorm, hurricane or tornado that destroys a town.
The governor's recent declaration of a gun violence disaster emergency is a stunt, plain and simple. And it is a stunt that the state Legislature should quickly bring to an end in a special session of the legislature. While they're at it, legislators should consider measures to give judges discretion to keep those alleged to have committed gun crimes off the streets longer. Such a simple step would do as much to stop gun crimes as it anything else in the governor's plan.
