New York state editorial roundup: End of an era, thank Gen. Milley, parklet fees

It’s hard to find a silver lining in the announcement that one of Long Island’s cultural centerpieces, the former arena for the New York Nets, and longtime home of the New York Islanders, Billy Joel, and so many more of our collective memories, is going dark.
It’s the latest blow in two decades of hard knocks, for Islanders’ fans, concertgoers, Nassau County and all who care about the region’s economic future.
Onexim Sports and Entertainment’s decision to close Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum indefinitely is not entirely a surprise, given the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty around future large gatherings. Before the pandemic, the arena, with new plans for the Hub that surrounds it, had been poised to return to relevance.
But, as Long Islanders have for decades, we continue to hope that the Coliseum — and especially the land around it — will be part of the Island’s future resurgence, one day home to a vibrant, economic center.
Nassau Coliseum has had a tumultuous 48-year history. It’s seen incredible highs — like Dr. J taking the Nets to an ABA title, four Stanley Cup championships, sellout concerts, the 2017 reopening, and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s promise of the return of the Islanders for the 2020-2021 season.
But the lows have been tough to take. We’ve mourned the departure of professional sports teams and numerous failed attempts at renovation, rebuilding, and redevelopment.
Development plans, meanwhile, must move forward. Long Island’s needs before COVID-19 hit — from housing to workforce development to research and medical hubs — remain. In the post-pandemic world, new development is even more critical, for the county’s troubled finances, and the region’s economic comeback.
A massive reimagining of the Nassau Hub is necessary. Onexim’s decision, albeit sad, provides a chance to consider a blank slate where every possibility should be on the table, from finding a way forward with the arena as is, to repurposing it as something very different, to a Nassau Hub without a Nassau Coliseum.
A dark Coliseum with weeds sprouting in the pavement’s cracks must not be the way this story ends.
— Newsday
Regardless of how you lean politically, what Army Gen. Mark Milley did a few days ago was reassuring.
President Donald Trump has been criticized by many — and, it needs to be noted, praised by others — for something he did after a night of civil unrest near the White House. You will have heard about his walk to a church that had been damaged by fire.
The president didn’t go inside the church but instead posed in front of it for cameras, holding a Bible. The message of the choreographed moment was clear: Trump wanted to tell people he is on the side of God and against the protesters, and that he has the military on his side.
Black Lives Matter protesters in a park near the White House had been cleared away by police and National Guard troops prior to the president’s jaunt. Then he and others proceeded to the church. Walking with him, wearing military fatigues, was Milley.
Afterward, Milley second-guessed his action. “I should not have been there,” he said. Walking with Trump and wearing the type of uniform often seen by troops in combat “created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics,” the general added.
Milley is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. That makes him the nation’s top military leader. He advises the president regularly.
But Milley seems sensitive to the fact that neither he nor anyone else in the military serves any president, though the person holding that office is commander-in-chief of the armed forces.
Those living in many countries understand that their fates are tied to how military leaders feel about civic affairs. Episodes in which heads of state have been removed in military coups have been common and will be so in the future.
Whether you support or oppose Trump, Milley’s concern with appearances is reassuring. It indicates that our nation’s top military leader — and no doubt many serving under him — take their oaths as defenders of the Constitution and the people seriously.
— Adirondack Daily Enterprise
It would be interesting to see if downtown businesses interested in pursuing outside dining can afford to use the parklets being discussed by city officials.
Parklets are platforms that would be used on parking locations outside of a restaurant to allow the business to have more room to seat customers. The city is proposing a $75 permit for a parklet as well as a $200 charge for each parking space that would be used.
Compare Jamestown’s proposed fee with De Pere, Wisc., a city of about 25,000 people with a median household income of $70,500. De Pere charges a $100 fee.
The fee amount is important. De Pere’s median household income of $70,500 is roughly double Jamestown’s $31,875. That number is important as a measure of disposable income — it’s more likely that De Pere, with its higher disposable income, will generate enough diners to make the parklet pay for itself. That will likely take longer in Jamestown. Syracuse doesn’t have parklets per se, but is waiving its typical fees for Sidewalk Cafe Permits — which are $50 per season for less than 200 square feet, rising up to $300 for more than 1,000 square feet — to help its downtown restaurants.
The parklet idea is worth pursuing. Outdoor dining will help downtown restaurants seat more people and make more money. But we wonder about the logic of charging almost three times the amount when compared to a similar city using parklets.
The idea is to help local businesses during a tough time. Lowering the fee would help do that.
— Post-Journal
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.