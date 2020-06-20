New York state editorial roundup: End of an era, thank Gen. Milley, parklet fees

Development plans, meanwhile, must move forward. Long Island’s needs before COVID-19 hit — from housing to workforce development to research and medical hubs — remain. In the post-pandemic world, new development is even more critical, for the county’s troubled finances, and the region’s economic comeback.

A massive reimagining of the Nassau Hub is necessary. Onexim’s decision, albeit sad, provides a chance to consider a blank slate where every possibility should be on the table, from finding a way forward with the arena as is, to repurposing it as something very different, to a Nassau Hub without a Nassau Coliseum.

A dark Coliseum with weeds sprouting in the pavement’s cracks must not be the way this story ends.

— Newsday

Regardless of how you lean politically, what Army Gen. Mark Milley did a few days ago was reassuring.

President Donald Trump has been criticized by many — and, it needs to be noted, praised by others — for something he did after a night of civil unrest near the White House. You will have heard about his walk to a church that had been damaged by fire.