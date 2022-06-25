New York state editorial roundup: Ethics reform, nursing homes, ugly politics

The state’s new ethics commission looks far too much like the old ineffective one.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and state legislators replaced one politically appointed ethics commission with another and seemed to hope everyone would just accept it as reform. Sadly, some government watchdog groups are doing just that.

The acceptance of the new ethics body, however grudging, and the involvement of law school deans from around the state in the new process may lend it an air of legitimacy. That doesn’t make it progress.

The commission will replace the Joint Commission on Public Ethics. JCOPE was a tool of state officials from the start, with a board appointed by the governor and legislative leaders and dominated by the governor’s picks. Unusual rules — ostensibly intended to prevent political witch hunts — allowed minorities of commission members to block investigations. And secrecy provisions kept the public from seeing to what degree factions within JCOPE were able to protect their political patrons and allies. But JCOPE’s failure to pursue high-level corruption spoke for itself.

The new Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government, which is scheduled to take over on July 8, started out as an intriguing concept from Gov. Hochul, who proposed having a board composed of deans from the New York’s 15 state-accredited law schools, or their designees. But by the time that proposal made it through the meat grinder of negotiations with legislative leaders, the result looked an awful lot like the old sausage with new packaging. Rather than an independent board, this 11-member body will be selected by the governor and legislative leaders.

That’s all well and good, but the problem with JCOPE was not that politicians were appointing felons and other ne’er-do-wells. They appointed mostly accomplished, upstanding New Yorkers — and also loyalists. Perhaps not all of them, but certainly enough to make JCOPE into a lapdog rather than a watchdog.

Legislation to lessen the mandatory overtime worked by area nursing home nurses — and possibly lead to penalties paid by nursing home owners – is awaiting Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature.

The bill hasn’t yet been presented to the governor, but A.8874/S.8063 passed both houses of the state Legislature as the legislative session came to a close. In our opinion, Hochul should veto the bill.

That doesn’t mean it’s OK for nurses to work an endless series of double shifts each week. Nursing is a valuable profession in our society, but nurses should be able to have a life outside of work.

Medicaid reimbursements haven’t paid for minimum levels of care for quite some time. Then, in April, state regulations passed by the legislature in 2021 requiring at least 3.5 hours of care per resident per day took effect. That bill forces nursing homes to either hire additional workers or decrease their number of residents. The state’s decision to limit overtime by nurses places many nursing homes between a rock and a hard place.

The triple-whammy with which the state is hitting health care providers will end up hurting patients and the elderly. Some providers are using overtime to avoid hiring additional employees, but others legitimately can’t find workers and can’t provide basic care without nurses working overtime.

If New York was serious about protecting workers and residents, the state would have increased the Medicaid reimbursement for nursing home residents so that nursing homes could afford to hire more employees and offer a higher starting wage to attract more workers. Legislators did not choose that option. Instead, they made a bad situation worse with yet another regulation that makes life harder on nursing homes and which could make life worse for the senior citizens living in our nursing homes.

We’re no fans of ultra-left state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, but she sure has picked a fat target in challenging Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in the Aug. 23 Democratic primary for the 17th District: He’s the most arrogant, self-serving incumbent in all New York.

His most recent low was to not even notify another incumbent, Rep. Mondaire Jones, before declaring he’d run in the district that the new, fair electoral maps put them both in, even though the new district had more of Jones’ old one than it did Maloney’s.

Then again, Maloney played a big role in that misbegotten gerrymander effort that so backfired for Dems, putting not just Jones and Maloney in conflict, but also senior Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney.

Way back on Nov. 30, 2020, he told Politico, “We must win the redistricting war,” as he prepared to take over the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. And he plainly encouraged the Legislature to try to do just that, as its plan was to cut Republicans down to just four House seats in New York from the eight or so any fair map would allow.

That gambit was a blatant violation of the state Constitution’s rules for redistricting, and of the clearly expressed views of most New Yorkers in multiple ballot-measure votes.

But Maloney’s sleaze goes back further: He’s also the guy who ran for two offices at the same time back in 2018, entering the primary for state attorney general even as he stayed in the race for his House seat.

As we noted then, “The wealthy three-term incumbent plainly figures he can take a shot at a better job without risking his current one. So what if it’s a slap in the face of his constituents?” And a gamble that risked handing the swing congressional district to the Republicans.

