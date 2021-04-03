New York state editorial roundup: Ethics sham, boost vaccines, charter schools

It was always a reasonable guess that appointees of various top politicians on the state’s ultra-secretive Joint Commission of Public Ethics were protecting their patrons and their patrons’ cronies from investigations. Now the speculation is over.
The public got a firsthand look last week at exactly how Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s appointees on JCOPE are able to shield his administration from even a whiff of scrutiny. They were able to fend off an investigation even though they don’t hold a majority on the panel.
At issue was a request to have JCOPE issue a subpoena seeking information about unpaid volunteers who are involved, sometimes in highly influential ways, in the state’s COVID-19 response. Under an executive order signed by Mr. Cuomo last year, the volunteers are exempt from the usual ethics disclosure forms that would reveal any conflicts of interest they might encounter in their public service. The subpoena, proposed by JCOPE Commissioner Gary Lavine, would have looked at who has not filed disclosures, and whether they had recused themselves from any matters that might pose a conflict of interest. A fair good-government question, especially on a matter of such critical public interest involving untold millions or billions in spending of public funds.
The vote for the subpoena was 7-6, with Mr. Lavine, a Senate Republican appointee, and six other legislatively appointed JCOPE commissioners voting for the subpoena, and all of Mr. Cuomo’s six appointees voting against it. But under the panel’s intricate voting rules, the subpoena needed eight votes to be approved. There might have been an eighth vote if only Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins had filled a vacancy on the commission, but she hadn’t for over two years as of the time the vote was taken Tuesday. So, no subpoena. These 7-6 defeats turn out to be not unusual.
If Mr. Cuomo and the Legislature want to accomplish one good-government reform this year, it needs to be this: Get rid of JCOPE, and replace it with a truly independent ethics watchdog. The current panel is not an antidote to corruption. Its brazen manipulation makes it the embodiment of it.
— Albany Times-Union
Continued changes to vaccine eligibility in New York bring promise for those who qualify.
Now, time is of the essence as more people need to get vaccinated to stop the spread of more contagious mutant strains.
As vaccination continues to ramp up, officials should start to redistribute appointment availability and doses across the state based on need and demand. Some of the large state-run locations, including SUNY Binghamton and SUNY Oneonta, had thousands of appointments available at various times this week, while New York City and Long Island’s state sites had none. When thousands of appointments are going unbooked, state officials should redistribute vaccine availability to where it’s needed most. Similarly, if upstate counties and retail pharmacies also have substantial supply, the state should ask the federal government to redirect those doses as well.
As so many Long Islanders scramble for doses, vaccine hesitancy is still deeply embedded in pockets across the region and the state, and that might explain some of the vast availability tranches. To help civic leaders understand where better communication and outreach is needed, the state should make public its vaccination rates by ZIP code. Even after eligibility expands to all, those targeted efforts will have to continue.
As the infection rate starts to tick up again, the race to get shots into arms must outpace the pandemic and its variants. Dr. Anthony Fauci has said we’re at the corner, but haven’t turned it yet. The state must be ready for the sprint to the finish line.
— Newsday
New York State law limits to 460 the total number of charter schools, which are free public schools that are independently run and funded by tax dollars. But whether that number, set more than a decade ago, is too low or too high, no one knows because of a barrier written into the law that separates the five boroughs of New York City from the other 57 counties of the state. That nonsensical wall must be torn down.
Even though all of these schools must meet the same academic standards set by the state Education Department and the Board of Regents, and even though their charters to operate are issued either by the Department or the Trustees of the State University, both statewide entities, New York City is treated differently.
Some charter schools are excellent at educating children, while others aren’t and are properly shut down. New York is fortunate that the number of failures has been small. But due to a foolish restriction written into law, when a charter school closes down, that slot cannot be re-issued to a new school that may prosper. Thus even though the failed school is dead, its charter lives on with no students, no teachers, no buildings (or even Zoom sessions) and no funding, giving them the name of zombie charters.
There are 20 of these zombies in the state, not helping anyone. Gov. Cuomo reasonably proposed that the 20 be re-animated to allow existing charter networks that want to expand to apply or new startups to try. Doing so would give more kids a chance at a good education.
— New York Daily News