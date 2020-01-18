New York state editorial roundup: Europe's Nuclear moment, New York's Medicaid tab

For months Iran has been violating the 2015 nuclear deal while promising to comply again if President Trump abandons his “maximum pressure” campaign. Germany, France and the U.K. have criticized Tehran and Washington while trying to save the accord, but on Tuesday the Europeans took a major step toward finally siding with the U.S.
Tehran announced this month that it would no longer abide the 2015 deal’s limits on uranium enrichment. This prompted a joint statement on Tuesday from the three European powers that they had formally triggered a dispute mechanism written into the nuclear deal. If the issue of Iran’s noncompliance isn’t resolved through negotiations, Europe could reimpose sanctions on Iran.
“We do not accept the argument that Iran is entitled to reduce compliance with the JCPoA,” or nuclear deal, the countries’ foreign ministers said. While “our three countries are not joining a campaign to implement maximum pressure against Iran,” they noted that Iran’s violations “have increasingly severe and non-reversible proliferation implications.”
Europe has been drifting in this direction — albeit haltingly — for the past year. In January 2019 the European Union imposed new sanctions against Iranian intelligence over terror plots on European soil. After an attack on Saudi oil facilities last summer, the Europeans in September called for “Iran to accept negotiation on a long-term framework for its nuclear programme as well as on issues related to regional security, including its missiles programme and other means of delivery.”
The conventional wisdom has been that Iran is slowly escalating, and Europe isn’t pushing back hard, in case Mr. Trump isn’t re-elected and a Democratic President returns to the nuclear deal. The latest move is Europe’s most significant because it seems the Continent may not be able to wait out Mr. Trump. They have 15 days to resolve the dispute, though the deadline could be extended by consensus.
It’s unlikely the formal mechanism will resolve anything, as Iran has ignored European requests to return to compliance in the past. The better option would be to join the American sanctions campaign. This may have seemed unthinkable a year ago, but European unity is showing more signs of stress.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is feeling pressure to take a tougher stance on Iran, especially after Iranian police briefly detained the British ambassador last week. Now Mr. Johnson is again calling for a new “Trump deal” with Iran. As the U.K. leaves the European Union this month, Mr. Johnson may have more flexibility to work with Mr. Trump on Iran.
Tehran’s rulers are more politically vulnerable now than at any time since the 2009 protests over stolen elections. This is an ideal moment to make a diplomatic push to renegotiate the nuclear accord, and having Europe on Washington’s side would make that task more feasible.
— Wall Street Journal
Gov. Andrew Cuomo was full of baloney last week when he laid the blame for the state’s $4 billion Medicaid deficit at the feet of counties.
The governor may have sprained a shoulder muscle patting himself on the back for the state’s decision to cap counties’ share of Medicaid spending, a decision the governor says is a large part of the reason New York has a deficit in the program. He also lays blame at the feet of county Social Services departments for improper administration of Medicaid programs that Cuomo says lead to higher costs in the program.
Capping the local share of Medicaid was a necessary decision back in 2013 — no county could have lived within the state’s 2% tax cap without capping local spending on Medicaid. The state’s decision to cap local Medicaid spending was one of the most important actions the state has ever taken to remove an unfunded mandate from local governments, and even then one could argue that New York should handle Medicaid like 24 states that pay the entire Medicaid cost with no local county share.
There are many reasons why New York’s Medicaid program is the second-costliest program in the country behind only California, but the biggest reason is that New York’s program covers more than other states have chosen to cover. State legislators continue trying to add to the list of things New York’s Medicaid program should cover. And, we shouldn’t forget that in the heyday of the Affordable Care Act, Cuomo and state legislators jumped at the chance to expand New York’s already expensive Medicaid program by accepting federal funding under the Affordable Care Act so that Medicaid could cover low-income, non-elderly adults. The expansion added about 800,000 to the Medicaid rolls in New York state.
We also don’t buy the governor’s arguments about improper administration in the Medicaid system. Surely there are people who try to scam the system, but Chautauqua County used to have a Medicaid czar whose job was to root out fraud and abuse. There simply wasn’t that much abuse locally to warrant having the position.
The local cap on Medicaid spending should under no circumstances be repealed. It was New York state officials who have chosen, over the years, to add programs and coverage to Medicaid without consulting with counties. It was New York state officials who chose to jump at President Obama’s federal aid to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. And New York state officials chose to implement a 2% property tax cap while adding mandates such as criminal justice reform to counties.
Decisions by New York state officials have run up quite the expensive Medicaid tab. New York state officials should find a way to pay that bill.
— The Post-Journal, Jamestown