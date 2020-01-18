New York state editorial roundup: Europe's Nuclear moment, New York's Medicaid tab

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was full of baloney last week when he laid the blame for the state’s $4 billion Medicaid deficit at the feet of counties.

The governor may have sprained a shoulder muscle patting himself on the back for the state’s decision to cap counties’ share of Medicaid spending, a decision the governor says is a large part of the reason New York has a deficit in the program. He also lays blame at the feet of county Social Services departments for improper administration of Medicaid programs that Cuomo says lead to higher costs in the program.

Capping the local share of Medicaid was a necessary decision back in 2013 — no county could have lived within the state’s 2% tax cap without capping local spending on Medicaid. The state’s decision to cap local Medicaid spending was one of the most important actions the state has ever taken to remove an unfunded mandate from local governments, and even then one could argue that New York should handle Medicaid like 24 states that pay the entire Medicaid cost with no local county share.