New York state editorial roundup: Expand jobless aid, wear a mask, in-person or online college?

Unemployment benefits provide people who lose jobs with a little help for a little while. The money is not really enough to live on, by design: People are supposed to find a new job.
During an economic crisis, however, people can’t find jobs. They need money to live on.
Congress recognized this reality in March when it responded to the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic by increasing unemployment benefits. But the expansion expires at the end of this month, even as the pandemic continues to rage. Congress, after dragging its feet for months, has all but run out of time to prevent a lapse in the distribution of extra aid.
The nation’s elected representatives need to act immediately to extend emergency benefits, and to authorize the extra aid to continue for the duration of the crisis.
Because crises are both inevitable and unpredictable — and because the federal government is slow to react whenever a crisis begins to unfold — the government also needs a set of rules that automatically switches the unemployment benefits program from normal mode to crisis mode, and back again, based on the evolution of economic conditions.
Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, and Senator Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon, introduced legislation early this month to continue the emergency aid on a state-by-state basis until the jobless rates in each state recede. Expanded eligibility would last until unemployment dropped to 5.5 percent. Expanded benefits would drop by $100 when the rate fell below 11 percent, and by another $100 each time the rate dropped by another percentage point, ending when the rate hit 6 percent.
Congress can avoid the need for similarly ad hoc policymaking during future crises by providing funding for states to fix the problems that have impeded the distribution of benefits — and by adopting rules to automatically expand and contract supplemental benefits.
— The New York Times
School districts have until July 31 to submit reopening plans to the state Department of Education. There is much yet to be determined that interests many parents: how much of the school’s plan revolves in learning time outside of the classroom, how schools plan to get children to and from school, how school districts plan to disinfect schools on a regular basis and how districts that don’t have electronic devices for all students can make sure children have access to them by the time school begins.
The COVID-19 infection rate must be below 5% based on a 14-day average. If the infection rate is above 9% on a seven-day average after August 1, schools will close. The final formula decision will be made the week of Aug. 1-7.
Many children need to be in school both to learn and for emotional growth. The status of many families’ jobs relies on school being in session too. For all those carping about mask wearing and freedom should remember that too big an increase in COVID-19 infections, regardless of hospitalization rates, means the upcoming school year could be pulled away in the drop of a hat.
If we want life to return to normal, including some semblance of a normal school year, it is incumbent on us to make sure the COVID-19 infection rate remains low. Wear a mask when you can’t social distance.
— Post-Journal
While three-quarters of colleges and universities across the country have decided to reopen for classes this fall, thousands of instructors and professors have said they won’t be there to teach until their health is assured, according to an article in the New York Times.
In the North Country, where the virus has been and continues to be as under control as just about anywhere, this may not occur to people as much of an issue. But who can blame wary teachers?
They are being asked to walk into classrooms facing perhaps dozens of students whose judgment on how they spent their free time the night before is, as always, questionable.
Many of us have wondered, from time to time, whether an in-person college education is actually better than an online one.
It seems as if it should be. After all, there you are in a classroom seeing and hearing an expert on the subject discussed, being able to ask questions and hear answers given to questions asked by others.
There has to be a significant benefit to being in that classroom and being part of the goings-on right there.
Some online colleges are offering electronic devices, yours to keep upon graduation. And some promise a bachelor’s degree in three years, instead of the four at conventional schools.
Is that degree worth the same amount upon graduation as one that costs more time, money and commitment?
But what if going to school means real danger to your health? Even your life? Would staying home and learning online, clearly safer, then become more attractive than going to classes?
According to the New York Times, the University of Southern California has reversed an earlier decision to reopen this fall for in-person classes. That’s because of California’s recent surge in coronavirus cases.
Many other schools are re-evaluating optimism on openings. SUNY Plattsburgh has not yet decided, considering various strategies. North Country Community College has announced it will open. We assume, though, that any decisions as of now are still subject to changes dependent on new developments.
But, until “normalcy” returns, could preferred education trend more toward online, despite the obvious disadvantages?
— Plattsburgh Press-Republican
