New York state editorial roundup: Farm overtime, gas tax holiday, fix bail reform

Gov. Kathy Hochul hasn’t yet signed a wage board’s recommendation to decrease the number of hours for farm workers to qualify for overtime to 40 per week.

We have written several times that this is a bad time to decrease the overtime threshold. Many guest workers testified they would stop working in New York state if hours were capped. Cornell University research has shown farmers are likely to leave some areas of production if the new overtime rules are approved in favor of crops that take less manpower to harvest. And, as if that wasn’t enough, the Farm Laborer’s Wage Board hasn’t had a year where farmers weren’t dealing with COVID-19 to judge the effects of the 60-hour overtime threshold.

In our view, there are many reasons for Hochul to hold off on signing the recommendation. Add to the list the rampant inflation that has driven up grocery prices for everyone and the skyrocketing increases in fuel for both shoppers and farmers. This is a bad time to add another higher cost for farmers and the general public. We remain of the opinion Hochul should direct Roberta Reardon, state labor commissioner, to reject the Farm Laborer’s Wage Board’s recommendation.

But if Hochul decides to make a political statement and sign the wage board’s recommendation, then she must also make sure this year’s state budget helps mitigate the impact on farmers. Tax credits have been proposed to decrease farmers’ taxes to offset the higher labor costs. But how those credits are designed is of vital importance to farmers. Those credits should be able to be claimed at least quarterly rather than reimbursed yearly so that farmers aren’t taking a hit a year at a time. And the credit should apply across the board and not as a percentage of a farm’s income.

From 2007 to 2017, Western New York lost 19.3% of its farms, with Chautauqua County the hardest hit in the eight-county region. Even still, this county has the third-most farms of any county in the state and among the most farm acreage. The decision reached by Hochul and Reardon has implications for thousands of Chautauqua County residents.

— Dunkirk Evening Observer

It often seems as if Republicans are from Mars and Democrats are from Venus — and it can be rare when those planets convene.

The recent skyrocketing of gas prices is one of those rare times.

Democrats and Republicans in the state Legislature have signaled a willingness to waive state gas taxes for the rest of the year to help state residents who are being hit with the highest gas prices anyone has seen since 2008. Not only have legislators from both parties made statements in favor of a gas tax holiday, legislators from both parties have actually introduced legislation to create the gas tax holiday.

If ever there was a time when Gov. Kathy Hochul could make use of the oft-abused Message of Necessity to waive the usual legislative process, this is it. Both parties are in favor of the holiday. State residents are being pinched by inflation on all sides. A gas tax holiday –especially at a time when the state is bragging about its financial reserves and could easily fund highway repairs in other ways — makes perfect sense.

The state could act on any of these pieces of legislation any time it wants. It should do so. Today.

— Jamestown Post-Journal

What does Gov. Kathy Hochul stand for — and when will she tell us?

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says Hochul supports inaction on the no-bail law, though word of mouth suggests the gov has come around to doing something about the way it keeps putting dangerous repeat offenders back on the streets.

Hochul insists she won’t negotiate in public, but that doesn’t mean she needs to stay silent.

Or, worse, pretend ignorance. “I’m looking for the data that shows me that bail reform is the reason that somehow crime is going up,” said Hochul in February. (We sent her that data, by the way.)

But “more data” is her go-to dodge. She made the same plea as she delayed lifting mask mandates, including the pernicious school-masking one.

Now, asked about ASC’s claims, Hochul’s office punted, talking only of “continuing to work with the Legislature to finalize a budget.”

So the only major state politicians openly backing Mayor Eric Adams’ drive to reduce crime in the city are Republicans, plus common-sense Democrats like Rep. Tom Suozzi.

Hochul’s silence only makes it easier for the Legislature’s pro-crime leaders to roll her. They’re already playing tough with one-house budget bills that ignore her requests (which should be demands) on mayoral control and to-go drinks.

Getting modest criminal-justice fixes done now should be a no-brainer; every day’s delay lets more dangerous criminals walk. Playing tough on this front won’t make Hochul resemble the guy she replaced (who went along with the Legislature on this madness); it’ll show she’s a leader in her own right.

If she keeps insisting on playing it “safe,” the state she’s supposed to serve is in a lot of trouble.

— New York Post