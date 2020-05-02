New York state editorial roundup: Federal funding for hurting states, localities

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The U.S. Congress has appropriated an astonishing $2.9 trillion in a mere six weeks to counter the coronavirus, and Democrats and some Republicans want trillions more. President Trump talks as if he’s eager to go along, but if he does he may have a Senate Republican revolt on his hands. The better strategy is to pause, see how the country’s reopening goes, and then decide where the money is needed if it still is.

To put $2.9 trillion in perspective, that’s 60% of what the feds had expected to spend for all of fiscal 2021. The Congressional Budget Office says the federal deficit this year is now expected to quadruple to $3.7 trillion, or a stunning 17.9% of GDP. Even after the $800 billion Obama-Pelosi spending bill in 2009, the deficit reached only 9.8% of GDP. The 2008 TARP money was repaid; most Cares Act spending and loans won’t be.

Not since the end of World War II has debt as a share of the economy risen so fast, as the nearby chart shows. In 1946 the debt held by the public stood at 106.1% of GDP. Slowly but surely the postwar growth boom worked the debt down to a low of 23.2% in 1974. The response to the recession of 2008-2009 set debt climbing again, and both parties have kept it rising during the Trump era. Debt was expected to be 79% of GDP this year, but CBO now says it will rise to 101% by September 30.