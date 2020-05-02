New York state editorial roundup: Federal funding for hurting states, localities

The U.S. Congress has appropriated an astonishing $2.9 trillion in a mere six weeks to counter the coronavirus, and Democrats and some Republicans want trillions more. President Trump talks as if he’s eager to go along, but if he does he may have a Senate Republican revolt on his hands. The better strategy is to pause, see how the country’s reopening goes, and then decide where the money is needed if it still is.
To put $2.9 trillion in perspective, that’s 60% of what the feds had expected to spend for all of fiscal 2021. The Congressional Budget Office says the federal deficit this year is now expected to quadruple to $3.7 trillion, or a stunning 17.9% of GDP. Even after the $800 billion Obama-Pelosi spending bill in 2009, the deficit reached only 9.8% of GDP. The 2008 TARP money was repaid; most Cares Act spending and loans won’t be.
Not since the end of World War II has debt as a share of the economy risen so fast, as the nearby chart shows. In 1946 the debt held by the public stood at 106.1% of GDP. Slowly but surely the postwar growth boom worked the debt down to a low of 23.2% in 1974. The response to the recession of 2008-2009 set debt climbing again, and both parties have kept it rising during the Trump era. Debt was expected to be 79% of GDP this year, but CBO now says it will rise to 101% by September 30.
We’ve never been deficit scolds as long as policies promote economic growth, and the U.S. has the advantage of paying off its debts in its own currency. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin likes to say the debt is no problem because interest rates are near zero. He’s right, at least for the near term, but he overlooks that so much federal borrowing makes an outsize claim on the world’s limited capital.
Every dollar the federal government is spending, and having to finance with Treasury bills, is a dollar that won’t be available for lending to private citizens or investing in new businesses. Unless you believe that the government can replace the private economy as an engine of growth, as many Democrats now believe, where will the investment come from to drive the recovery?
On that point, Casey Mulligan, the University of Chicago economist formerly on the White House Council of Economic Advisers, has calculated in a new paper the real cost of shutting down the economy as the government has done. He estimates about a $6 trillion loss of private market production a year, plus another $2 trillion for the future costs (i.e., higher taxes) of paying for current relief efforts. Subtract for black market effects and other things and he figures a $7 trillion net cost per year of shutdown.
As Mr. Mulligan puts it, “Without any improvement in our techniques for fighting the war (on the coronavirus), the sacrifices by households and businesses will be staggering and historically unprecedented.” The larger point is that no amount of public spending can substitute for the economic losses to private production and human and financial capital.
This means reopening the economy first and foremost and finding a vaccine. But it also means thinking more thoughtfully about the government response, rather than spending willy-nilly on Democratic priorities plus Republican priorities to reach what Washington calls a compromise.
— Wall Street Journal
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s suggestion that states declare bankruptcy rather than receive a “bailout” from the federal government made even members of his own Republican Party blanch at its moral bankruptcy.
Rep. Peter King, R-Long Island, blasted McConnell as “the Marie Antoinette of the Senate,” referring to the French queen who was said to suggest to peasants without bread, “Let them eat cake.”
McConnell cast federal aid to states as “blue state bailouts,” the kind of cold political calculation that is his hallmark. Such naked partisanship has no place during a national crisis. The people in New York or Illinois or Michigan or California, who are suffering the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, are no less worthy of help from their government because they voted for a Democratic governor.
These are the United States of America, right?
Congress has so far passed coronavirus relief packages to help individual Americans, the unemployed, states and local governments, small businesses, airlines, colleges and hospitals. The National Governors Association is asking Congress for $500 billion to shore up state finances decimated by business closures and public health expenses. This was not included in the aid bill passed last week, and McConnell is skeptical of putting it into a fifth bill.
On Friday, Cuomo dared McConnell to turn his talking point into legislation allowing states to declare bankruptcy, and he dared President Donald Trump to sign it. The governor predicted that would send a disastrous signal to financial markets and to the world, and set back the nation’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
If McConnell were to put forward such legislation, it would box in Republican members of Congress in purple and blue states, including Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus. Republican senators facing re-election in November have been silent.
On the facts, McConnell does not hold the high ground, either. New York contributes $116 billion more to federal coffers than it gets back in federal aid, while McConnell’s state of Kentucky takes out $148 billion more than it puts in. Who’s getting a bailout, Senator?
Critics who suggest that “blue states” such as New York should have salted away money in a rainy day fund to cover these expenses are fooling themselves. There isn’t a rainy day fund big enough to support this level of economic collapse.
State and local governments on the front line of this disaster shut down their economies to save lives. Unlike the federal government, they cannot print their own money to make up for the shortfall in tax revenues that resulted. They are major employers in their communities and provide for public safety, public health and public schools. Forcing them into bankruptcy would cause even more economic pain than their residents are already bearing.
McConnell ought to stop seeking political advantage from the coronavirus crisis and get help to all Americans who need it.
— Syracuse Post-Standard
