A menorah in the window. It’s a simple act — a public display of light, accompanied by joyous song.
Saturday night, the light was darkened by a man wielding a machete, who stabbed five people during a Hanukkah celebration in the predominantly Jewish community of Monsey in Rockland County. Federal investigators found anti-Semitic journal entries and internet searches in suspect Grafton Thomas’ home and on his cellphone.
The horrific attack was at least the 10th anti-Semitic incident in the region in the past week. Men, women, and children wearing head coverings or the garb of Orthodox Judaism have been punched, slapped, kicked or screamed at, with anti-Semitic slurs. Earlier this month, three people and a police officer were killed in a shooting spree targeting a Jersey City, New Jersey, kosher market.
There is a dangerous undercurrent here, in part fueled by social media and online forums where those with anti-Semitic leanings contribute to one another’s ugly rhetoric and action, so one crime can lead to another.
As Hanukkah ended Monday, the search for answers continued. But there is no simple answer. An increased law enforcement presence in synagogues and Jewish communities is necessary. So is teaching tolerance, and addressing the internet’s role in providing a home for hate to grow. We must stand together in solidarity. Members of the Jewish community must feel able to live their lives in peace and in public, without fear or terror.
The celebration of Hanukkah is based in a time when Jews fought evil, found a way to rebuild, and discovered a miracle in a small jar of oil that lasted for eight days, now symbolized by the lighting of the menorah. As a year that had much violence and hatred ends, we must enter the next one with the promise that we, too, will rise against that hate, and find our own miracles to keep the light shining.
— Newsday, Long Island
New York’s attorney general is elected to the position, so there will be politics involved in the job.
But what has happened between New York state and Exxon over the past four years is an example of partisan tomfoolery at its worst.
In 2015, former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman began an investigation under New York’s Martin Act probing ExxonMobil officials for allegedly denying the impact of climate change on company assets. That investigation turned into a lawsuit alleging ExxonMobil had misrepresented the company’s financial risks regarding current and future climate change regulations to the public and, more importantly, to investors.
The lawsuit took different forms over the years as various legal theories propagated by the Attorney General’s office failed. Barbara Underwood, who was appointed state Attorney General after Schneiderman’s resignation, alleged ExxonMobil relies on lower estimates to comply with government regulations than the estimates it used to report costs to investors, saying the company lied internally while telling the truth publicly.
For four years, three different state attorneys general — all three Democrats — have wasted state taxpayers’ money on a flimsy case. Does anyone wonder what the state would have done with the $1.6 billion it was trying to get from ExxonMobil? It would have given the money to subsidize ExxonMobil’s environmentally friendlier, yet more costly, technology to make ExxonMobil’s competition appear more financially viable.
If the public needs an example of abuse of power from a political figure, here is a prime one. One of the involved attorneys general has already resigned in disgrace, perhaps his replacement should be “impeached.” Politics will always be part of an attorney general’s job. They are elected, after all. But the ExxonMobil debacle is an example of politics gone too far in the attorney general’s office.
— The Post-Journal, Johnstown
Local nursing homes are desperate for staff at all levels, from registered nurse to certified nursing assistant, a job that doesn’t necessarily even require a high school diploma. They offer competitive wages, but many restaurants and supermarkets are increasing their pay, too. And there’s no way around the fact that nursing home work is harder than most; it involves lifting, bathing, cleaning up after our elders who can’t manage on their own so well anymore.
Again, there’s no easy fix. Raising wages would be nice, if those who run nursing homes can afford it. But much of their revenue comes from Medicaid, which is being blamed for blowing a big hole in New York state’s budget. Caring for the low-income and elderly is a better use of public funds than most, but New York spends more on Medicaid than other states. If state leaders cut Medicaid, nursing homes might find themselves unable to afford even the staff they have now. Will we have to get used to lower expectations of nursing home staffing?
Some Democratic lawmakers are going in the other direction. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is concerned about neglect and abuse of nursing home residents, and she has proposed a bill that would enact more strict requirements for hiring staff in these facilities. Even now, however, the management at Mercy Living Center tells us one of its biggest obstacles to hiring is the “fingerprinting cliff,” which means many job applicants can’t pass a criminal background check. There is room for reasonable people to discuss giving a second chance to someone who got in trouble in their youth and hopefully learned their lesson, but as of now, nursing homes generally don’t hire anyone with a criminal history. Gillibrand’s bill would likely screen out even more applicants. It is good to hold a high standard, but is this the time to raise it?
We want citizens and lawmakers to understand the reality of the nursing home climate, because no matter how much we complain or how many laws we pass, it’s going to be with us for a while. For now, perhaps the best things we can hope and work for are steady financial support and good workers to step up and serve our elders — who will include the rest of us in a few years.
— Adirondack Daily Enterprise, Saranac Lake