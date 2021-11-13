New York state editorial roundup: Firefighter support, watchdog starved, reforms shot down

Volunteer firefighters for the town of Dunkirk made a worthwhile pitch to the board earlier this month. East Dunkirk Fire Chief Kyle Damon said an extractor, which is a piece of equipment used by fire departments to thoroughly clean their protective equipment, in order to keep themselves and their families safe in their own home, would be a valuable addition.

"Any time you go to a fire, you’re obviously exposed to numerous carcinogens,” Damon said. “You take that stuff home in your vehicle, to your family and kids. There’s a report that found that firefighters’ children are 27% more likely to develop cancer because of exposure to this.”

According to Damon, the device costs around $12,000. With nine active volunteers who are handling nearly 300 calls this year, it is something both the East and West departments could use — and something neighboring Sheridan would like to purchase as well.

Either way, these are volunteers who respond when called upon — sometimes at all hours of the day. That $12,000 is a small price to pay to keep them safe.

— Dunkirk Evening Observer

While Gov. Kathy Hochul has garnered praise for her improvements to state-agency transparency and accountability, good government watchdogs say she needs to go further and beef up oversight of the state’s powerful off-the-books public authorities.

In a recent letter to the gov, the Citizens Budget Commission, Common Cause, NYPIRG, Reinvent Albany, League of Women Voters and others warn that the Authorities Budget Office has been starved, with a budget less than a third of what the 2009 law that established it deemed the bare minimum.

Authorities are routinely embroiled in corruption; one was at the heart of the Buffalo Billion scandal that saw several intimates of then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent to prison.

The ABO is supposed to oversee the MTA, as well as the Thruway, Power and Empire State Development authorities, among many, many others. New York’s nearly 600 state and local authorities spend more than $60 billion a year and hold a staggering $243 billion in debt that the taxpayers are ultimately on the line for.

Yet the ABO’s $2 million is only enough for a dozen full-time staffers, a third of what the 2009 law prescribed. It certainly looks like state leaders don’t want this watchdog to have any bite.

If Hochul truly wants to clean up New York government, she’ll get the ABO enough cash to finally start doing its job.

— New York Post

Back in July, a Siena poll found most New Yorkers were in favor of a pair of constitutional amendments that would make it easier for people to vote. A mere four months later, the amendments failed at the polls.

What now?

It’s simple: Don’t give up. Go back and do it right.

The Siena poll found 52% favored a change in the state constitution to allow people to register to vote right up to Election Day. But in the election, 51% of voters rejected it. Similarly, while 55% of voters in July supported allowing people to vote by absentee ballot for any reason, 50% of the electorate ended up voting against it.

Neither of those amendments would have led to more voter fraud. Even same-day registration would require proof of one’s identity. And despite large-scale absentee voting last year, the 2020 election was considered one of the most fair and secure in U.S. history — Donald Trump’s discredited claims to the contrary notwithstanding.

As for the redistricting amendment, it was a complex proposal to tweak the flawed system now in place; prevent more partisan tinkering with the size of the state Senate; require all people living in New York, citizens or not, to be counted for redistricting purposes; and count prison inmates in their home communities — not where they’re incarcerated — when drawing maps for congressional as well as state districts.

There was nothing insidious about any of this, but the state Republican and Conservative parties objected, for obvious reasons: With twice as many people registered Democratic as both those parties combined, anything that helps more people vote, or creates districts that more accurately reflect the political realities of the state, or ends the practice of using upstate prisoners to inflate rural district populations is seen as a Democratic advantage.

But let’s be clear: This wasn’t about a Democratic power grab, but an attempt by Republicans and Conservatives to cling to power at the expense of voting rights or improvements to an admittedly inadequate redistricting process.

And supporters of the amendments, possibly thinking that New Yorkers didn’t need to be sold on voting rights and fair representation, were caught entirely off-guard by a focused, multi-million-dollar campaign by the opposed parties to persuade voters to reject the three measures.

Where to go from here? For Democrats in the Legislature, it should be right back to the drawing board, to fine-tune the registration and absentee ballot proposals, pass them next year and the year after as required by the constitution, put them on the ballot in 2023, and sell the hell out of them.

As for redistricting, perhaps this is one pig no one can put lipstick on, nor should they. New York deserves a far more independent process than the one on the books. It’s too late to fix it this time, which means the next chance won’t came along for another decade. That leaves plenty of time to get it right, put a well-designed proposal before voters a few years down the road, and — we can’t emphasize this enough — sell the hell out of it.

This isn’t rocket science. It’s Politics 101. Here’s hoping reformers and reform-minded politicians paid attention.

— Albany Times Union