New York state editorial roundup: Fix cannabis program, the fall of Jacobs, end mask mandates

The legalization of cannabis for recreational use has perversely harmed the people who have used the drug for medical purposes for years. Many patients are unable to obtain medical marijuana because of bureaucratic and technology failures within state government.

Reporting by Cannabis Insider’s Brad Racino last week detailed the difficulties patients encounter when they try to fill a doctor’s prescription for medical marijuana. He wrote:

“Frustrated patients – some suffering from depression, anxiety, migraines, and the effects of chemotherapy – are stuck with long delays to enroll in the medical program and are unable to get the care they need. Instead of adding patients, New York is watching them bail, with some resorting to the gray market.”

Racino documented problems with patients waiting weeks or months for medical cards from the Office of Cannabis Management, only to find that the cards don’t work; a broken data management system that has been down for three weeks and counting; and the unexplained closure of a delivery service that served rural patients, forcing them to drive long distances to get their drugs.

The result: Patients are suffering needlessly. OCM’s assurances that they are working to solve the problems plaguing the medical marijuana market are cold comfort to them.

Some aren’t waiting for New York to get its act together. They are acquiring marijuana on their own, from illicit sellers. Perpetuating that underground economy works counter the state’s efforts to create a legal cannabis market. The number of registered patients dropped 12,500 from January to June, to 124,000. New Jersey has 130,000 registered patients with a population less than half the size of New York’s.

Creating New York’s recreational cannabis industry is a complex task. Delays and missteps have already put it behind schedule. The medical marijuana program is collateral damage. Fixing it is the responsibility of OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander. The 124,000 patients who use medical cannabis in New York – and more who could benefit from it — are depending on him.

— Advance Media New York

The stunning fall from grace for Rep. Chris Jacobs usually only happens when a crime has been committed or some sort of physical impropriety has happened.

To see a sitting Congressman, soon to be representing a safe congressional district with all the advantages of an incumbent, be forced to pull out of a race in less than a week is startling, particularly given the circumstances.

Jacobs’ political support dried up at the public mention that he would vote for tougher federal laws limiting access to body armor, raising the age to buy high-capacity semi-automatic weapons to 21 and support to ban weapons “like an AR-15.”

The backlash against Jacobs was swift and loud. Republican support evaporated almost overnight. Within a week, Jacobs was forced to abandon his bid for the redistricted seat formerly held by Rep. Tom Reed.

To be clear, the solutions Jacobs and many Democrats have espoused will not likely solve the gun violence problem facing the nation by themselves. Focusing on guns and social media companies, as the state Legislature did at the end of its legislative session, without focusing the same attention on mental health and the societal factors that are driving some people to perform such unspeakable acts of horror as the mass shooting in Buffalo or the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Jacobs’ fall was shocking, but taken in context it shouldn’t be surprising. He forgot mental health, which is half of the gun violence equation, during his remarks.

As we assess a path forward following a particularly sorrowful month, we must look at the gun violence problem holistically rather than simply as a matter of guns. We may get a lot further that way.

— Jamestown Post-Journal

Is New York’s COVID mandate madness finally cooling down?

Tuesday, New York state and the MTA axed their requirements for agency employees to get tested weekly if they’re unvaxxed.

More crucially, Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday announced the end — finally — of the insane, cruel and utterly anti-science mask mandate for the city’s youngest kids.

All with good reason: The data on “public health” efforts like this are unambiguous. Mandates on masks or anything else have no significant effect — good or bad — on COVID outcomes at the city or state scale. They only add onerous requirements to people’s everyday life and work, empower Karens in the public and private sectors and jack up costs for taxpayers.

The axing of these idiotic rules may be a sign that New York’s electeds and other officials are starting to reckon more seriously with a reality already recognized by any sane person.

On the other hand, Gov. Kathy Hochul refuses to end the public-transit mask mandate, leaving LIRR and MetroNorth commuters to envy their NJTransit peers. On the subways, meanwhile, we’re seeing a steady growth in civil disobedience, which means her stubbornness is undermining the rule of law.

We’ll grant that Hochul and (especially) Adams haven’t been as ridiculous as many in their party would like. Crucially, they avoided returns to restrictionism (despite clickbait-for-COVID-hysterics stories in the likes of The New York Times). Schools stayed open statewide over the objections of the teachers unions; there was no resurgence of the absurd vaccine passport system that helped keep the city and state mired in COVID panic for far too long.

As Adams rightly put it, if every new wave makes New York “move into shutdown thoughts (and) panicking, we’re not going to function as a city.”

— New York Post