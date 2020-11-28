New York state editorial roundup: Frontline workers, NY and vaccines, giving thanks

“Fifty-four percent of New Yorkers say they wouldn’t take it,” Cuomo said during his Sept. 24 press briefing. “The first question is, is the vaccine safe? Frankly, I’m not going to trust the federal government’s opinion and I wouldn’t recommend to New Yorkers based on the federal government’s opinion. … On the first question of is it safe, New York state will have its own review. When the federal government is finished with their review and says it’s safe. We’re going to put together our own review committee headed by the Department of Health that will advise me – we have the best hospitals and research facilities on the globe in this state. We’re going to put together a group for them to review the vaccine so I can look at the camera and I can say to New Yorkers that it’s safe to take. I want to make sure that we know it’s safe to take.”