New York state editorial roundup: Frontline workers, NY and vaccines, giving thanks

Why must it take a pandemic to remind some of us about all the heroes in our midst, the sacrifices made every day, the interdependence we rely on at all times.
As we settle down to our Thanksgiving meals or sit by the TV watching pigskins fly and a makeshift parade fill in for bigger spectacles, many of us have a new awareness of how much we owe to those who work on such days.
And this year many of those work shifts will be more strenuous than ever before. In hospitals and urgent cares and nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities, doctors and nurses are fighting a battle unlike any they have seen. There will be no skeleton crews working floors nearly empty of patients, dozing and dining on plates brought from home.
Instead they will push harder and harder to do good, and then head home to isolate from loved ones, or carry the fear of infecting them.
We have a new awareness of their burdens, and not just theirs. We have redefined “essential,” or finally come to see it clearly.
Truckers will be on the road while we dine, making sure the nation has food and medical supplies. Factory workers will take shifts that never existed before to make sure toilet paper is produced, and wipes and diapers and hand sanitizer and vaccines.
We remembered that butchers were essential this year, and farmers. We saw teachers in a new light as we tried to teach kids ourselves, saw day care workers as heroes we’d left unsung.
The police who keep us safe, they’ll be out. So will the firefighters, always busy on a day when cooking gets crazy.
Volunteers are feeding the poor and spending time with the lonely, and therein lies another lesson. We are all essential, or we could be. Loving, caring, kind and giving, patient and hardworking, devoted.
There is a place for everyone, a role, a way to contribute, and we all owe each other so much. If we could remember that, when the coronavirus pandemic has passed and normality has returned, oh, what a blessing.
— Newsday
Talk about two wrongs not making a right.
For weeks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said the state would conduct its own review of possible COVID-19 vaccines because he, and by extension the state, didn’t trust the federal Food and Drug Administration to approve a safe vaccine.
“Fifty-four percent of New Yorkers say they wouldn’t take it,” Cuomo said during his Sept. 24 press briefing. “The first question is, is the vaccine safe? Frankly, I’m not going to trust the federal government’s opinion and I wouldn’t recommend to New Yorkers based on the federal government’s opinion. … On the first question of is it safe, New York state will have its own review. When the federal government is finished with their review and says it’s safe. We’re going to put together our own review committee headed by the Department of Health that will advise me – we have the best hospitals and research facilities on the globe in this state. We’re going to put together a group for them to review the vaccine so I can look at the camera and I can say to New Yorkers that it’s safe to take. I want to make sure that we know it’s safe to take.”
More recently, Cuomo has criticized the federal government’s plan to distribute the vaccine, saying he would prefer that distribution to be handled by a Joe Biden administration rather than President Donald Trump. Of course, that prompted Trump to say a COVID vaccine from Pfizer would be available to the general public by April, but not for New York residents. The president said he wants the vaccine sent to states whose residents will begin taking the vaccine immediately, not wait for a state review.
Enough.
Cuomo’s insinuation that the doctors and researchers who have worked tirelessly over the past eight months to develop a vaccine are being influenced more by politics than they are a genuine desire to prevent people from catching COVID-19 is insulting to those doctors and researchers. At the same time, the president’s willingness to withhold a vaccine from New York residents solely because of a political spat with Cuomo is simply cruel and, at the same time, plays into Cuomo’s point about politicizing the vaccine in the first place.
As we said, two wrongs do not make a right. in this case two wrongs endanger peoples’ lives and should not be tolerated of either the governor or the president.
— The (Jamestown) Post-Journal
Alright, folks — it’s time to get thankful.
Seriously, we know this COVID-19 pandemic stinks, and so does our deep political divide. This chilly, wet, dim November weather can drag one’s mood down pretty low. And each of us has our own personal reasons to feel down and out: Maybe it’s family; maybe it’s health; maybe it’s finances; maybe it’s something else.
But enough self-pity already. Each of us has it very good in many, many ways, and if we can’t see that, we’re not looking very hard.
Most of us, though not all, have plenty of resources to get by on — enough that we can afford to share with those who have less.
Most of us, though not all, have family members who love us. They may not always do what we want them to, but they do care and do try — and God knows we wouldn’t want to be judges against a scale of perfection.
All of us live in a country that — while no more perfect than we are — still does a pretty good job of offering freedom while trying to keep people safe and secure. These days, COVID-19 restrictions make it feel less free than ever, but that really is temporary.
Great progress is being made in developing vaccines to protect people against COVID-19. Top scientists and pharmaceutical companies worldwide are working ferociously to save lives.
There are still plenty of good-hearted people out there, even if we don’t dare talk politics with them.
— Adirondack Daily Enterprise
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.