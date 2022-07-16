New York state editorial roundup: Government theft, court meddling, JCOPE's end

A cursory review of The Post-Journal’s back files and state Comptroller’s Office audits shows eight instances since 2014 when money has either been stolen or unaccounted for from area towns, villages or school districts. At what point do these instances of theft stop being isolated incidents and start becoming a trend?

Towns, villages and school districts handle quite a bit of money every day, oftentimes with precious little oversight. If there’s one connecting thread in the stories of missing money over the years it’s that proper financial practices like bank reconciliations and proper auditing by local town, village or school boards weren’t followed each and every month. While someone eventually notices that money is missing or that financial balances aren’t adding up, not performing necessary checks on the people handling the money. Year-end audits rely on documentation to make sure everything is as it should be, and in many cases it’s the clerks who handle both the money people pay and the receipts or bills.

How do we stop being fooled? Local boards being more vigilant is a start, and kudos to those who catch these issues before the theft gets out of hand. Maybe anyone who is going to be employed as a clerk needs to be licensed by the state once they are hired or elected. Or maybe these thefts are indicative of an even bigger structural issue — too much government for a decreasing number of people.

— Jamestown Post-Journal

Shortly before Chief Judge Janet DiFiore announced her decision to step down from the state Court of Appeals next month, left Democrats began a campaign to smear her and her judicial legacy. It’s a clear progressive drive to bully Gov. Kathy Hochul into choosing a far-left successor, and so turn New York’s top court into a rubber stamp for insanity.

The smears amped up after DiFiore’s announcement, with reports that she’s facing a state ethics probe — with little mention of the fact that it was instigated by Dennis Quirk, president of the Court Officers Association, who plainly objects to how she did her duty overseeing the state court system.

Quirk organized a large protest outside her Westchester home, and publicly posted her address, over the vaccine mandate for all court workers. He was also the subject of a DiFiore-ordered investigation for alleged racist conduct towards black court officers and faced official punishment for threatening to post copies of an old story about an alleged DiFiore affair on court buildings statewide.

The lefty critics, meanwhile, claim DiFiore (named to the high court by fellow Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2016) has tilted the court to the right. They complain that over the past year, she’s led a four-judge bloc in rulings against criminal defendants, tenants, workers and people suing police.

Progressives even compare the Court of Appeals majority to the US Supreme Court’s conservative bloc. Never mind that Cuomo tapped six of the court’s seven members (including the lone Republican, Michael Garcia) with the last (Shirley Troutman) nominated by Hochul. Or that most were confirmed by Democratic-majority state Senates.

Now more than ever, New York needs fair-minded judges who won’t brainlessly sign off on the left’s lunacy. Hochul needs to stand her ground and tap a strong, common-sense centrist to fill DiFiore’s shoes.

— New York Post

An outside report on the ethics panel’s servile approval process for ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s book deal reminds us of why we’re glad it’s defunct.

Just before the figurative switching off of lights and clearing out of desks, the state’s now-defunct Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted Thursday to release a report investigating the process that led to the panel’s July 2020 approval of the $5.1 million book deal that produced then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s COVID-19 memoir, “American Crisis.”

In the case of the book deal, the panel’s staff can take a tiny wedge of cover from the fact that Mr. Cuomo’s team — including taxpayer-funded loyalists who should have been devoting themselves to managing the pandemic — used obfuscation, deceit and pressure tactics to get their way. Two examples: In framing its formal request, the Executive Chamber misrepresented the focus of the book and neglected to mention that 70,000 words of what was planned as an 80,000-word book had already been assembled.

But to say the staff, especially JCOPE Deputy General Counsel Martin Levine, was too credulous in this matter strains the definition of the word to its breaking point. The report notes the many red flags that JCOPE ignored, including the noxious ethical swamp of a top state official personally profiting from his account of a health crisis he was still in the middle of managing. When a JCOPE commissioner asked Mr. Levine for a copy of the publishing contract and other information, Mr. Levine allowed himself to be talked out of it by Mr. Cuomo’s special counsel Judith Mogul and Linda Lacewell, who at the time was ostensibly serving not as the governor’s book agent but as superintendent of the state Division of Financial Services.

Compounding the panel’s slapdash work was the fact that it never asked Mr. Cuomo to submit an Outside Activity Approval Form that would have detailed, for example, the number of hours in each day the governor planned to work on the book — which could have been tricky, since the governor and his assistants had almost finished the manuscript even before receiving approval.

— Albany Times Union