New York state editorial roundup: Gun violence, rent relief, senior centers

But the killing of Destiny Greene, a 15-year-old from Latham killed when the car she sat in was sprayed with bullets in the Mansion neighborhood, doesn’t happen without the gun. Neither does the death of Sharf “David” Addalim, the corner store worker gunned down in West Hill as he returned from afternoon prayer.

In fact, eight of the nine killings in Albany this year involved guns, an essential fact that can’t be ignored. To address spiking violence, then, we must address the guns. We’ll say it again: To address the violence, this country must take action on guns.

— Albany Times Union

Long Islanders are still hurting. An economic pain ripples through the region more than a year after the start of the pandemic.

Too many can’t pay their rent. That, in turn, means landlords across Long Island, large and small, aren’t getting the income they need. For the region to make a full comeback, rent relief has to get into the hands of those who need it.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo just this week announced plans for more rent relief — a total of $2.7 billion statewide, with applications for the new funds to be accepted beginning June 1.