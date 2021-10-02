New York state editorial roundup: Health facility workers shine; Boehlert and the moderates' moment

As many of the health-care facilities in this region cope with the New York state vaccine mandate for employees and staff that went into effect Monday, we do want to point out a shining star in what has been a tough three weeks: the WCA Home in Fredonia. Earlier this month, one-third of the staff had yet to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over the past weekend, however, the numbers there were down to only one staff member who had yet to receive a dose.

“We are so happy to be keeping most of our wonderful team who have been with us through all of this craziness,” the letter from Marnie Ulkins, assistant administrator, said. “We have truly come to rely on each other and know we have each other’s backs. It is very nice to be able to keep that strong team together and keep searching for some dedicated people to add to it.”

We wish every health facility has the same luck as the one on Temple Street in the village. Teamwork in caring for others is so important.

— Dunkirk Evening Observer

The death of former Rep. Sherwood Boehlert, R-Utica, last week at age 84 is an occasion to celebrate the spirit of centrism, compromise and service to others he embodied over 24 years representing Central New York in Congress.