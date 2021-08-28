New York state editorial roundup: Hell on Rikers Island, publish Cuomo impeachment details, Hochul sets right tone

Hell has broken loose in city jails on Rikers Island as inmates run wild and guards fear for their lives. It’s another massive fail by Mayor Bill de Blasio and his team down at City Hall.
Though the jail population is at an all-time low, conditions for both correction officers and inmates are worse than ever, with targeting by gang thugs. This month, an inmate attacked a correction officer, stole a set of keys, then freed a fellow gangbanger who joined him in beating and slashing a member of a rival gang in his cell.
Just last week, hundreds of correction officers, captains and other staff protested the terrifying working conditions at Rikers. COVID and low morale have decimated their ranks. Guards are working triple and quadruple shifts.
“It’s worse than at the breaking point”; conditions and morale “are the worst they have ever been in the history of Rikers Island,” Correction Captains’ Association President Pat Ferraiuolo told The Post. “It’s a very dangerous environment.”
De Blasio is on his third Correction commissioner, Vincent Schiraldi. who took over in May. All have been “reformers” who’ve failed to focus on basic safety. The 2018 state Commission on Correction report cited Rikers as plagued by failures in management and regulatory compliance; none of the supposed security enhancements announced in response has reduced incidents. De Blasio seemed to use his vague plans to close the jail as an excuse to not conduct any improvements. But even if Rikers is closed, it will happen long after he’s out of office.
Yes, the no-bail law means that the relative few still detained at Rikers are overwhelmingly the hardest cases, in for crimes involving guns, gangs, rape and assault. But that’s no excuse to do nothing — and put guards’ and inmates’ lives at risk. Heck, one detainee even filled in an absent guard’s log book with complaints about the lack of order.
If Team de Blasio can’t restore order, Gov. Hochul should step in and assume control of Rikers.
— New York Post
New York has a new governor.
That doesn’t mean the public doesn’t deserve to know what the state Assembly’s Judiciary Committee found out about its last governor as the committee conducted its impeachment investigation into soon-to-be former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Evidence gathered during the investigation is being made available to committee members, but under tight security.
Assemblymember Marjorie Byrnes, a Republican on the committee, said Tuesday that she and other committee members are poring over the documents “in a room that is being guarded by the sergeant of arms.”
“If this material is never released to the public, then the people of this state and in my district are never going to know the truth,” she said.
The investigation into Cuomo’s varied alleged misdeeds were paid for with taxpayer money. The committee’s report — and the documentation it accumulated — should be made fully public so that the state’s residents know the full truth about not just the sexual harassment scandal that ended Cuomo’s tenure, but the handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes and the use of state resources on Cuomo’s pandemic leadership book.
State residents paid for this investigation — they should be allowed to see everything it turned up.
— Jamestown Post-Journal
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s address to New Yorkers on Tuesday was an encouraging start that held at least a promise of some refreshing changes.
Just 15 hours on the job, the 57th governor of New York and the first woman to hold the post had her immediate priorities straight.
They start with dealing with a resurgent pandemic and getting children back to school safely. Ms. Hochul vowed to pick up the ball that now former-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Health Commissioner Howard Zucker dropped when the last administration refused to give guidance to schools on how they should proceed this coming year. Requirements for vaccination, testing, and masking are contentious issues that demand the authority of the governor’s office and expertise of the Health Department. In both schools and society in general, New York can’t follow the example of states like Texas and Florida, where the virus is rampant thanks to governors who pandered to people who conflate public health measures with tyranny.
We’re encouraged to hear the new governor clearly assess the state’s handling of aid to tenants and landlords as unsatisfactory. She’s right: Aid needs to get to them, and to workers who were hurt by the pandemic but were unable to collect unemployment.
We’re pleased that a governor whose predecessor was repeatedly accused of corrupt behavior and sexual harassment and abuse used her first speech in office to say that she intends to implement better training on both harassment and ethics.
And it was no small matter that she promised that Freedom of Information Law requests would be handled promptly from now on. The Cuomo administration came to be notorious for slow-walking the release of public information it preferred to keep under wraps.
Of course, there is much, much more to do. But as the state slogan goes, excelsior, Governor Hochul. You’re on the right track.
— Albany Times Union