New York state editorial roundup: Hell on Rikers Island, publish Cuomo impeachment details, Hochul sets right tone

The investigation into Cuomo’s varied alleged misdeeds were paid for with taxpayer money. The committee’s report — and the documentation it accumulated — should be made fully public so that the state’s residents know the full truth about not just the sexual harassment scandal that ended Cuomo’s tenure, but the handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes and the use of state resources on Cuomo’s pandemic leadership book.

State residents paid for this investigation — they should be allowed to see everything it turned up.

— Jamestown Post-Journal

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s address to New Yorkers on Tuesday was an encouraging start that held at least a promise of some refreshing changes.

Just 15 hours on the job, the 57th governor of New York and the first woman to hold the post had her immediate priorities straight.