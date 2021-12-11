New York state editorial roundup: Hidden energy costs, charter schools shine, addicts need compassion

The cost of New York’s clean energy program continues to go up for Board of Public Utilities users – though the state is doing its best to make sure customers don’t know it.

The cost of renewable energy credits and zero emission credits has increased from $1.6 million in 2019 to $2.6 million in 2022, a 62.5% increase. And that cost is only going to keep going up each year as the state works to reach the levels included in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which calls for the use of 70% renewable energy by 2030, an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040.

The state’s program is going to be monstrously expensive, but one decision in particular is hurting the BPU. Hydropower, which provides 80% of the power used by BPU customers, isn’t being considered a renewable energy in the state’s Clean Energy Standard even though the U.S. Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy considers hydropower a renewable energy source. But some influential environmental lobbyists oppose the classification of hydropower as renewable because they say dams and reservoirs are major sources of greenhouse gas emissions and decrease the need for solar and wind projects.

Of course, that means the BPU has to pay more money in renewable energy credits than it would have to if the state considered hydropower a renewable energy source. And that means most of our readers and the businesses that employ them are paying more for their power.

One reason more people aren’t howling over this local cost is how effectively it’s hidden. The state has ruled against the BPU’s request to create a separate line item in a customer’s bill to show how much they are paying for renewable energy credits and zero emission credits. Instead, the credits are lumped into each customer’s fuel adjustment charge, nicely hidden from view even as they grow each and every year.

— Jamestown Post-Journal

Michael Bloomberg last week vowed to drop a cool $750 million to solidify and expand the charter-school sector across 20 metro areas — including New York City, whose vibrant charters may well prove the most important legacy of his mayoralty.

Charters, as Bloomberg notes, are one of the few things working well in urban public education, notably having weathered the lockdowns far better than regular public schools: These alternative schools managed to provide real-time instruction, check in regularly with students and monitor attendance — all areas where the Department of Education and its peers across America fell down horribly.

Then again, the difference was glaring even pre-COVID: The city’s Success Academy network overwhelmingly enrolls low-income, minority kids — yet those Success scholars post results better than their peers in the Scarsdale public-school system, one of the nation’s best (and wealthiest).

New York City’s charters are already a potent force thanks in good part to Bloomberg: His steadfast support during his 12 years as mayor allowed vast growth in the sector, winning strong parental and public support such that his successor couldn’t manage to crush them — though he tried.

NYC charters now teach more than one in 10 public-school children, their enrollment growing even as it’s collapsing in the regular system.

Mayor Mike’s other achievements may be flashier (Hudson Yards, for one), but this one changes tens of thousands of lives for the better every day. It’s a huge win for the city, and all urban America, that he’s turned to doubling down on this one.

As he wrote in the Journal: The nation needs “a new, stronger model of public education that is based on evidence, centered on children and built around achievement, excellence and accountability for all. The future of America’s most vulnerable children — and of our country — is riding on whether we can deliver it.”

— New York Post

In a perfect world, no one would be so desperate for escape or relief that they inject poison into their veins. But in real life, people trapped by addiction ravage their bodies and risk their lives for a fix, even when they wish they could stop.

New York City opened the United States’ first safe injection sites last week. Staff members there reversed two overdoses on their first day. We’re proud New York is leading the way, and we hope to see similar sites open upstate, too.

Safe injection facilities aren’t crack houses. Medical professionals monitor addicts who use drugs they’ve brought in. The staff provides clean needles. If the user overdoses, there’s someone available to reverse it. And when addicts are ready to accept help, the clinic connects them with treatment.

These places aren’t condoning drug abuse. They’re trying to keep addicts alive until they’re ready for help. It’s called harm reduction. It’s also called compassion.

Such sites are still illegal on the federal level, and many states will be watching to see what the Justice Department does next. But as a society, we’ve long understood addiction is an illness, not a criminal act. It’s long past time our policies better reflected that.

— Albany Times Union