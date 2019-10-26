What about her emails?
Donald Trump raised that question like a red flag for three years, as candidate and president, casting doubts on how Hillary Clinton used a private email server to communicate with her staff and others while she was secretary of state.
"Hillary set up an illegal server for the obvious purpose of shielding her criminal conduct from public disclosure and exposure, knowing full well that her actions put our national security at risk," Mr. Trump said late in the campaign.
"Lock her up!" the crowds still chant at his rallies.
Now a three-year State Department investigation has found that, while about three dozen people violated protocols about classified material, they "did their best to implement them in their operations" and "there was no persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information."
This comes after the F.B.I. determined months before the election that, while Mrs. Clinton was "extremely careless" in having used a private email server for government communications, she did nothing illegal.
Despite Mr. Trump's professed concern about the integrity of government communications, his administration doesn't seem to take it too seriously.
Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, top White House advisers, used the messaging service WhatsApp for official — possibly classified — White House business, potentially violating federal records laws, according to congressional investigators. For example, Mr. Kushner may have used it to communicate with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, who the C.I.A. says ordered the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Both Ms. Trump and Mr. Kushner also used private email accounts for official business, according to their lawyer.
— The New York Times
British voters have had it up to their ears with different sorts of Brexit — hard Brexit, soft Brexit, Theresa May's Brexit, Boris Johnson's Brexit, Canada-plus Brexit or Norway Brexit, and the list goes on. Britain's Parliament on Tuesday invented the worst version yet, the Augustinian Brexit. Lord, let us leave the European Union, lawmakers said, but not yet.
That's the meaning of an extraordinary series of votes in which lawmakers voted 329-299 to endorse Mr. Johnson's divorce settlement with Brussels — the first time any exit plan has won a majority — and then voted 308-322 against passing it in time for Britain to depart the EU on schedule on Oct. 31.
The 21 Labour Party and independent lawmakers who supported the deal but opposed fast-tracking it through Parliament say they agree with the contours of the plan but want to make sure no gremlins are lurking in the text. It's hard to think of any legislation that has been so thoroughly and tediously debated before its formal introduction. What, at this late date, do lawmakers think can surprise them?
The practical result is that Brexit is unlikely to happen next week. Since lawmakers also refuse to leave the EU without a deal, they've forced Mr. Johnson to ask Brussels for another delay. EU leaders will decide in coming days how long a delay to grant. Mr. Johnson can then use the additional time to push his deal through Parliament at a more leisurely pace or call a new election in which voters can return a crop of lawmakers capable of ending this fiasco.
Mr. Johnson has already tried to go back to voters in search of a clear Brexit mandate, only to be thwarted by lawmakers afraid he might win. Anti-Brexit legislators have long argued that their obstructionist parliamentary maneuvers were designed to ferret out some exit deal that would be acceptable to their constituents. As of Tuesday night, the vote in favor of Mr. Johnson's plan suggests they've found one. If they still won't pass it, voters deserve a chance to pick representatives who will.
— The Wall Street Journal
Encouraging people in pain to use opioids for relief if there are effective alternatives is, in a word, insane. Yet the federal government does just that, according to two U.S. senators from states hit hard by the drug abuse epidemic.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., are familiar with the risks of opioid painkillers. Both their states have been hit hard by the drug abuse epidemic. West Virginia has the highest drug overdose death rate in the nation at 57.8 per 100,000 people in 2017, the latest year for which data is available. New Hampshire is No. 4, at 37 per 100,000.
New York is better, at 19.4 per 100,000, under the national average of 21.7. Still, 3,921 people died of opioid overdoses in this state.
The two senators are urging federal Medicare officials to scrap a policy that provides health care providers with financial incentives to use opioid-based pain management treatments, rather than those based on other drugs and/or techniques.
"Under Medicare's current reimbursement policy, the cost disparity between opiod-based pain medication and non-opioid drugs used to treat post-surgical pain creates a disincentive for providers to use the less addictive, non-opioid alternative," Capito explained in a press release.
A critical aspect of the battle against drug abuse "is ensuring that the Medicare program does not create a perverse incentive for doctors to continue to prescribe opioids to patients," the senator added.
Federal officials should look into the complaint by Capito and Shaheen. Uncle Sam should not be promoting use of opioids if viable alternatives exist.
— The Adirondack Daily Enterprise