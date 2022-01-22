New York state editorial roundup: Hochul helps herself, open public meetings, get absentees right

In crafting the $216 billion budget she released Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul faced a “dilemma” every pol dreams of: an insane gusher of cash thanks to billions in federal funding on top of mountains of new state revenue from a booming stock market and last year’s tax hikes. Her solution: shower funds on interests she needs to win this year’s Democratic primary.

• New York already spends twice the national average per student on public education, yet Hochul’s budget hikes school aid a whopping 7.1%. Teachers and other school staff will love it.

• She’d add $10 billion in new multi-year health-care spending.

• Her $25 billion, five-year housing plan will do nothing to ease New York’s housing crunch.

In all, she’s looking to spend more than Texas and Florida combined, even though each has more people than New York. Gone is Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2% cap on the growth of state-funded spending: Her plan aims to goose those outlays by 3.1%, from $115 billion to $119 billion.

Hochul channels some cash to reserves, aiming to hit 15 percent of state operating funds. But the commonly accepted benchmark is 17 percent. Worse, many of her programs would continue forever, long after federal aid runs out. She projects no budget gaps through 2027, but that’s out the window if the economy falters.

Meanwhile, the state’s nation-leading tax burden has residents and businesses fleeing. Yet the gov did nothing to address the high taxes that even her budget director, Robert Mujica, admits have driven folks out of the state.

This is a budget aimed at keeping Kathy Hochul in power, not at reversing the Empire State’s decline.

— New York Post

A piece of legislation passed last week by the state Assembly and Senate drew Assemblyman Andrew Goodell’s ire.

We couldn’t agree with the Jamestown Republican more.

The bill, A.8591/S.7623, continues the state’s authorization for local governments to move to remote meetings as long as the local government provides audio of the meeting and to make verbatim transcripts available. That authorization also allows the local boards to bar the public from attending in person.

First, audio-only is nearly useless unless each and every speaker introduces themselves every time they speak. Sound quality has been an issue for many local boards that moved to remote-only meetings during the early days of the pandemic, and boards that didn’t have a name-card in front of members were difficult to follow even for professionals used to covering government meetings.

Second, nothing prevents local governments from providing an audio or video option for interested constituents to listen to or watch a meeting. Mayor Eddie Sundquist knows that full well. Shortly after taking office Jamestown meetings have been live-streamed on Facebook. Dunkirk Common Council meetings are broadcast and Chautauqua County meetings are streamed live on the Internet. The state needed to take no action for those governments to put their meetings online.

We hope, however, that no local governments takes the state up on its offer to ban the public.

There is absolutely no reason for any local board to bar the public or the press from attending a meeting. It was ludicrous for the state to give its blessing to closing meetings. We hope Hochul sides with public access and vetoes this legislation in favor of a new bill that guarantees public access.

— Dunkirk Evening Observer

Yes, our national discourse has been consumed with an incendiary lie about a stolen presidential election that’s become a mass delusion — and New York politics are hardly immune to it.

But that doesn’t mean the nation’s or the state’s voting systems are perfect. Quite the contrary. We’ve seen right here in the Capital Region how bad actors will take advantage of any weakness they can.

While those shenanigans may make no real difference in the outcome of elections there is no reason not to keep trying to establish a more perfect election system. In doing so, lawmakers might put to rest some of the concerns people have.

Here’s a modest place to start: Clean up the absentee ballot process.

Absentee ballots were in the spotlight last week when the two Republican members of the state Board of Elections criticized several bills signed by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. One allows people to apply for an absentee ballot without the signature of the voter who will receive it. The other requires local elections boards to open absentee ballots at least 40 days before the election and to continue opening them until 17 days after an election.

There are arguable reasons for these bills. The first would potentially make it easier for people to obtain absentee ballots, the second would help end the slow counting of ballots that can delay the outcome for days.

But there are legitimate concerns, too, especially with having people, often political operatives, handling people’s ballots. We saw years ago how Democrats in Albany County preyed on elderly people who in some cases had no recollection of voting. And State Police are investigating allegations of absentee ballot fraud by Republicans in Rensselaer County.

We support making mail-in balloting widely available rather than limited to voters who are out of their home county or ill at the time of an election. Too bad voters rejected allowing universal mail-in balloting in the state constitution, a change worth trying for again. We also agree with the goal of having election results posted in a timely fashion.

— Albany Times Union