New York state editorial roundup: Hochul lukewarm, term limits, mask mandate

Gov. Kathy Hochul kept her maiden State of the State address short and sweet. Cuomo-esque, thankfully, it was not.

Alas, it also failed to show that she’s on top of the key issues dogging New York.

Parts of her speech sounded like a love note to Mayor Eric Adams, with several references to her “partnership with New York City.” That’s a refreshing break from the last eight years of Andrew Cuomo-Bill de Blasio sparring.

Yet her supposedly bold vision came off as a laundry list of items meant to please select constituencies.

For homeowners and the business community, she offered some property-tax relief and coronavirus-related tax credits — and a plan to reinstate the popular “Drinks-to-Go” option for struggling bars and restaurants. All fine. But her other ideas included the usual liberal goodies for special interests: health-care, education and “green” initiatives, for example, and opening up government contracting for minority- and women-owned businesses.

Too bad she never said how she’d pay for it all — except, that is, when she called on voters to authorize an additional $4 billion environmental bond act. (More spending, more taxes. Of course!)

To her credit, she did take note of the population exodus that occurred during the pandemic and vowed to give those who fled reason to return, pledging to create the “most business-friendly and worker-friendly state in the nation.” Hmm: We’ll see.

At the same time, she was largely silent on meaningful steps to rein in one major source of that outward flight: the surge in crime.

One other good sign: She wants to scrap the state’s farcical ethics panel, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, though she offered no details on what she’d create in its place.

Yes, on balance, it could’ve been worse: She’s running for governor and facing pressure from radical progressives in the Democratic Party but kept her promises to them to a minimum. It’ll be the actions she takes soon, though, that will tell just how responsible a gov she plans to be.

— New York Post

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desire for term limits for four elected statewide offices is an idea whose time has come.

While we have long held that elections are the best form of term limits, especially locally, there is something to be said for a required changing of the guard for the four highest-ranking positions in state government.

The position that turns over the most often — lieutenant governor — has the least power and often is elected at the whim of the governor’s office.

Despite his obvious flaws, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was likely to be re-elected had he not resigned from office last October. For some time in New York state, resignation has been the main reason top offices change over. Cuomo took office after the resignation of Eliot Spitzer and the ineffective term of Gov. David Paterson. The state Comptroller’s Office had been held by only three people from 1955 through 2002. Then, Alan Hevesi served for three years before resigning for using state employees to care for his ailing wife and participating in a “pay to play” scheme regarding the state pension fund. Thomas DiNapoli, elected in February 2007, has served in the office since. The state Attorney General’s office has turned over largely because its occupants seek higher office, not because they face serious re-election challenges.

Term limits for the governor, lieutenant governor, comptroller and attorney general make sense even in a state where only one party stands much chance of winning statewide office. While we hope this isn’t the centerpiece of Hochul’s 2022 agenda, term limits are a good starting point.

— Dunkirk Evening Observer

County Executive PJ Wendel is simply stating the obvious when he says there is no way for county government to effectively enforce Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate in all buildings in Chautauqua County.

The inability to properly enforce Hochul’s mask mandate is a numbers game on which county government is on the wrong side.

But, the county — and the Chautauqua County Legislature — could enforce the mask mandate in rooms it controls, including the Chautauqua County legislative chambers. Both Pierre Chagnon, R-Bemus Point and legislature chairman, and Bill Ward, R-Mayville, spoke about mask wearing in the legislative chambers, with Ward once told he was out of order and then being ignored when asking if the legislature’s position is to ignore the mask mandate.

One speaker who wasn’t wearing a mask told the legislators the government doesn’t have the right to tell her what to do with her body. Another said it was OK she wasn’t wearing a mask because she wasn’t going to stand near anyone.

The legislature did nothing.

And at that point all of Wendel’s statements about supporting mask wearing but not having the staff to enforce Hochul’s mandate went right out the window. Chautauqua County government doesn’t support mask wearing if it won’t enforce a policy of wearing a mask in the one room the government inhabits because it might create a scene or make people upset.

There are many who support the legislature’s inaction last week. But at a time when hospital beds are a precious commodity, limiting the spread of COVID-19 is a legitimate public health issue. And until more people take COVID-19 seriously, including their ability to limit the spread by simply wearing a mask, our hospitals and health system will remain overwhelmed.

The legislature could have spoken strongly on the issue. It chose, instead, end the year with a whimper.

— Jamestown Post-Journal